  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:31:30 2023-03-24 pm EDT
262.70 EUR   +0.61%
12:03pDd : Rheinmetall AG: Dr. Michael Mielke, Share allocation as part of remuneration under the 'Long Term-Incentive-program' for Senior employees
EQ
03/23RHEINMETALL AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
03/23Dd : Rheinmetall AG: PL Elektronik GmbH, Paid deposit transfer from PL Elektronik GmbH (transferor) to ATP Holding GmbH (transferree).
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Rheinmetall AG: Dr. Michael Mielke, Share allocation as part of remuneration under the 'Long Term-Incentive-program' for Senior employees

03/24/2023 | 12:03pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2023 / 17:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Mielke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction
Share allocation as part of remuneration under the 'Long Term-Incentive-program' for Senior employees

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
254.80 EUR 41532.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
254.8000 EUR 41532.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81963  24.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1592133&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 760 M 8 452 M 8 452 M
Net income 2023 609 M 663 M 663 M
Net Debt 2023 1 127 M 1 228 M 1 228 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,6x
Yield 2023 2,05%
Capitalization 11 327 M 12 337 M 12 337 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 21 788
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 261,10 €
Average target price 281,27 €
Spread / Average Target 7,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG40.34%12 337
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.88%139 978
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.82%119 089
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.54%67 608
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-11.29%60 359
BAE SYSTEMS PLC13.90%36 609
