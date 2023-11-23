FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - The debate over the Karlsruhe budget ruling affected the shares of Rheinmetall and Hensoldt on Thursday. Rheinmetall was the biggest loser in the DAX, down 1.3 percent, while the shares of Hensoldt lost 1.8 percent. However, they recovered somewhat from previous heavy losses.

The newspaper "Augsburger Allgemeine" had reported that, following the Karlsruhe ruling, the Federal Ministry of Finance had also ordered the Ministry of Defense to block funds from the special Bundeswehr budget. However, the Federal Ministry of Defense has since denied this to the Bloomberg news agency./bek/tih