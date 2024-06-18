Stock RHM RHEINMETALL AG
Rheinmetall AG

Equities

RHM

DE0007030009

Aerospace & Defense

Market Closed - Xetra
 11:43:06 2024-06-17 am EDT 		Pre-market 02:00:51 am
486 EUR +1.42% Intraday chart for Rheinmetall AG 491.8 +1.20%
07:50am DEFENCE STOCKS : still worth the hassle? Alphavalue
Jun. 14 German Equities Retreat as French Political Concerns Rise MT
Latest news about Rheinmetall AG

Wave of profit-taking in defense stocks DP
Continental AG, Rheinmetall Sign Workforce Cooperation Deal MT
Estonia at NATO meeting: Two percent military spending is not enough DP
Continental: employment cooperation with Rheinmetall CF
Continental turns to arms maker Rheinmetall to help workers find new jobs RE
Rheinmetall rejects criticism of sponsorship - 'initiate debate' DP
Global markets live: Shell, Broadcom, Apple, Sony, Apple... Our Logo
Habeck in favor of more offshoots of German arms companies in Ukraine DP
Goldman raises target for Rheinmetall to 635 euros - 'Buy' DP
RHEINMETALL AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating ZD
Leonardo looks to Rheinmetall for alliance on tanks - source RE
Leonardo now looking to Rheinmetall for tank alliance, source says RE
Czech Republic sticks to purchase plans for up to 77 Leopard 2 tanks DP
Rheinmetall to build 'Lynx' infantry fighting vehicle in Ukraine DP
Leonardo-KNDS negotiations stop; search for new partners underway AN
Germany's Rheinmetall, Ukraine to Expand Defense Partnership MT
Rheinmetall Wins New Order for Military Trucks, Equipment from Bundeswehr MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 12.06.2024 15:15 DP
Rheinmetall JV Opens Fighting Vehicles Maintenance, Repair Center in Ukraine MT
Rheinmetall and Ukraine open tank repair plant DP
Germany looking into buying eight additional F-35 jets, source says RE
ECB's Monetary Policy Easing Uplifts German Stocks MT
Defense companies Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin intensify cooperation RE

Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment, components and solutions for the military and civilian industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - vehicle systems (35.1%): multi-purpose wheeled and tracked vehicles (tactical military vehicles, support vehicles, logistics vehicles and special vehicles); - sensors and actuators (20.5%): actuators, exhaust gas recirculation systems, throttle valves, exhaust gas dampers for electric motors, solenoid valves, pumps, etc. used in thermal and fluid management applications in the mobility and industrial sectors; - weapon and ammunition systems (19.5%): automatic cannons for land, air and sea vehicles, smooth-bore weapons, artillery systems, smart projectiles, high-energy lasers, etc.; - electronic solutions (13%): sensors and networking systems, cyberspace protection solutions, air defense systems, radar systems, technical documentation solutions, integrated electronic systems, drones and automated ground robots, training and simulation solutions; - engine components and systems (11.6%); - other (0.3%). At the end of 2022, the Group had 132 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (29.5%), Europe (35.7%), Asia and Middle East (16.3%), Americas (9%) and other (9.5%).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-08-07 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Rheinmetall AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
486 EUR
Average target price
577.1 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+18.74%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

