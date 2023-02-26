Defense industry awaits orders from 100 billion package

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - One year after the announcement of 100 billion euros in investments in the German armed forces, Germany's defense industry is looking ahead optimistically, but is also voicing criticism behind closed doors. "We are confident that we are now getting orders across the board," Hans-Christoph Atzpodien, chief executive of the German Security and Defense Industry Association (BDSV), told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. He added that the industry stands ready as a partner to the Bundeswehr and can get started quickly. "The companies are highly motivated, especially since some of them have already taken entrepreneurial risks."

In addition to the so-called special assets, an increase in the regular defense budget is also important, Atzpodien says. On Feb. 27, 2022, against the backdrop of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "turning point in time" in which 100 billion euros would be made available for the Bundeswehr. So far, only a small portion of this money has been called up. There were no orders for tanks or artillery until early 2023.

This was partly because a provisional budget was initially in place last year, which made it difficult to award new contracts. "It's unfortunate that there have been few orders placed with German companies from the special fund so far because politicians were very busy with budgetary issues last year, but it can't be helped," Atzpodien says. He expects to see movement in orders in the coming weeks and months.

On the other hand, another defense industry representative, who does not want his name or that of his company mentioned, is frustrated by the long wait for orders. A year ago, in hastily convened online meetings with the defense industry, the defense ministry held out the prospect of swift action and called for rapid delivery, the manager recalls. Little happened then, he says. "The Bundeswehr's procurement system continues to be in a deep sleep. It is slowed down and blocked." Everything takes far too long. Another industry representative takes a similar view: "Nothing happens quickly - it's the same as always, despite the changed world situation."

In public, defense managers appear differently. One reason for this is that the Bundeswehr is their biggest customer - whom they do not want to alienate with authentic but undipolmatic statements.

Association representative Atzpodien, meanwhile, stresses the urgency of investing in the Bundeswehr. "We should recognize as a society the need to spend even more on our security and thus protect our democracy and Europe as a whole." The Ukraine war, he said, showed the urgent need to secure our own peace.

Atzpodien expressed relief that SPD politician Boris Pistorius is now in charge at the Defense Ministry. "He is looking to talk to us and tackle the important equipment issues." In the partnership between the Bundeswehr and German defense companies, he says, it is important to work together in a spirit of trust. Pistorius also makes that clear in his constructive manner, he said.

Germany's largest defense contractor is Rheinmetall, which employs some 29,500 people, 15,000 of them in Germany. The company has added jobs in the past year. Business is booming. The positive economic outlook is also due to rising demand from other NATO and EU countries. Russia's attack on Ukraine has "once again ensured stronger and faster demand," says a Rheinmetall spokesman. "We have years of strong growth ahead of us." He said the company is approaching an order backlog of 30 billion euros, which is expected to grow to 40 billion next year.

Rheinmetall is one of the few companies that has already received a small order from the special fund. This involved protective equipment for soldiers. With a view to future orders from the federal government, it says: "We expect major orders in the field of ammunition, combat vehicles or even further digitization."

Personnel at handgun manufacturer Heckler & Koch are also on the upswing, and the company is doing better business - not because of the special assets, but because of generally rising arms spending in NATO and the EU. For example, Norway and Lithuania - neighboring countries of Russia - got assault rifles. "In order to be able to respond adequately to the increased security interest of countries in Europe, we have already built up staff in recent years, invested in capacity expansions and significantly increased our stock of raw materials," says H&K CEO Jens Bodo Koch./wdw/DP/he