FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Investors continue to focus on defense investments. Driven among other things by the news that Rheinmetall is planning to produce ammunition in Ukraine, the shares of the armaments group are likely to continue their record run on Monday. Ahead of this, there are signs that the share price could reach the 400-euro mark for the first time. On the Tradegate trading platform, they were traded just above this at up to 401.80 euros. In a Xetra comparison, the gain there recently amounted to three percent.

On the fringes of the Munich Security Conference, Rheinmetall and a Ukrainian partner company signed a letter of intent for the construction of a new plant for the production of artillery ammunition in Ukraine. Although one trader did not see this as an individual price driver, investors' general interest in defense stocks remains unbroken.

Ahead of this, the shares of Renk and Hensoldt, two other German sector stocks, rose by 5.6 and 2.1 percent respectively. Renk in particular recently caused a sensation with a strong stock market debut: compared to the offer price of 15 euros, the last Xetra price of the tank transmission manufacturer was up 70 percent./tih/jha/