BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - According to the Federal Ministry of Defence, there are delays in the delivery of modernized Puma infantry fighting vehicles. Originally, the first extensively retrofitted combat vehicles for the army were to be accepted by the Bundeswehr by the end of 2023, as the ministry announced on Monday. However, due to necessary rework, particularly on the software, which according to the industry should be completed in February 2024, the acceptance of these first vehicles will be postponed until the end of February 2024.

The infantry fighting vehicle came under fire at the beginning of the year due to technical failures during a firing exercise. In April, the armaments company Rheinmetall announced that the Bundeswehr was having 143 Puma infantry fighting vehicles retrofitted at a total cost of 770 million euros. This would improve the firepower and command capability of the vehicles, it was said at the time./czy/DP/nas