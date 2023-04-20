Advanced search
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:22:12 2023-04-20 am EDT
271.00 EUR   +0.30%
Denmark and Netherlands to procure 14 Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine

04/20/2023 | 05:00am EDT
KOPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark and the Netherlands together plan to provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks. The two German neighboring countries plan to announce this at a meeting in Ramstein on Friday, as they announced on Thursday. The tanks will not come from the countries' own stocks, but will be purchased from German industry, refurbished and then donated to Ukraine. According to the information, they can be delivered from the beginning of 2024, at a total cost to the two countries of 165 million euros.

The Netherlands also wants to participate in two initiatives to procure artillery ammunition. One involves an EU initiative to which the Netherlands will contribute 130 million euros. In addition, a German initiative will also be supported with 130 million euros. "These capabilities will further enable Ukraine to fight the battle to free parts of the country from Russian occupation," said Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren. "Ukrainian and European security are inextricably linked."

Ukraine long ago asked Western countries to help it defend itself against Russia's war of aggression by supplying battle tanks. Germany and several other European countries have already provided various models of Leopard tanks, while other countries such as the U.S., Britain and France have also provided other types of tanks./trs/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
