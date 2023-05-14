Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANY - The most important news from the weekend

ROUNDUP: Evotec confirms annual targets after cyber attack - but uncertainties

HAMBURG - Pharmaceutical drug discovery company Evotec is sticking to its annual targets for the time being despite a cyber attack. However, effects of the attack on forecasts could not be ruled out, the Hamburg-based company announced Saturday night. Operating profit is expected to continue to grow significantly, after high costs had burdened 2022. At the start of the new year, it was only said that this had been strong. Details should be available with the half-year figures at the beginning of August. Evotec recently had to leave the MDax due to the delayed publication of the audited annual report for 2022 as a result of the cyber attack, but is now expected to return to the mid-cap index in the near future. Evotec expects this to happen on June 19 in the course of a so-called fast entry.

Rheinmetall establishes joint venture with Ukrainian armaments group

DÜSSELDORF - German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is setting up a joint venture with Ukrainian state-owned Ukroboronprom. The joint venture is scheduled to start operations in mid-July, as Rheinmetall announced in Düsseldorf on Saturday. The first step will be to refurbish military vehicles provided to Ukraine through ring exchange projects by the German government as well as direct deliveries, it said. Later, joint production of selected Rheinmetall products in Ukraine is planned, it added.

ROUNDUP: Warning strike at Deutsche Bahn called off - settlement before labor court

BERLIN - The planned 50-hour warning strike at Deutsche Bahn has been surprisingly canceled. Deutsche Bahn and the Railway and Transport Union (EVG) agreed to a settlement before the labor court in Frankfurt am Main, as both sides and the court announced on Saturday. "Against this background, we have suspended the strike at DB AG for the time being," EVG said. Earlier, Hessischer Rundfunk had reported on the agreement.

One third of long-distance trains cancelled on Monday

BERLIN - Despite the warning strike cancellation, numerous trains in the regional and long-distance traffic of Deutsche Bahn will be cancelled at the beginning of the week. On Monday, about two-thirds of the scheduled trains in long-distance traffic, the DB announced on Sunday. There will also be "individual train cancellations" on Sunday evening. "From Tuesday, all ICE and IC trains will be running again as planned," the federally owned group announced.

Media regulators examine Berlusconi Group's stake in ProSiebenSat.1

MUNICH - German media regulators are checking whether Silvio Berlusconi's Italian TV group Media For Europe (MFE) is gaining too much power in the media sector by increasing its stake in ProSiebenSat.1. This was confirmed by the Bavarian Regulatory Authority for Commercial Broadcasting (BLM) on Friday. Earlier, the ProSiebenSat.1 television group had announced that MFE had increased its stake in the Unterfohring-based company from 22.72 percent of the share capital to 25.73 percent.

ROUNDUP: Tesla must update software of 1.1 million cars in China

PEKING - Electric carmaker Tesla must fix a potential safety risk in just over 1.1 million vehicles with a software update in China. The government's Market Regulation Agency said Friday (local time) a product recall will begin May 29. A total of three imported and two Chinese-made Tesla models produced from January 2019 to April 2023 are affected.

Pernod Ricard liquor group to close business in Russia

PARIS - Spirits maker Pernod Ricard plans to stop selling its alcoholic beverages in Russia. At the end of April, it stopped exporting all international brands, the Paris-based group announced Friday. The company offers Jameson, Absolut and Havana Club, among others. It also plans to end the distribution of its own products in Russia, it said. It is expected that this process will take several months. According to French media, there had previously been uproar in Sweden over the export of Absolut to Russia and pressure on the group.

Obligation to offer reusable packaging: Environment minister calls for more controls

BERLIN - German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke is urging stricter controls on the mandatory reusable offer in the hospitality industry, which has been in force since the beginning of the year. Restaurants, bistros and cafés that sell takeaway food and drinks must therefore also offer their products in reusable packaging. "This is not yet working well enough everywhere," Green Party politician Lemke told Bild am Sonntag. "The restaurateurs are asked to fulfill their legal reusable obligation as well, and municipalities and states should control much better." This saves valuable raw materials, "and less waste will end up in the landscape."

