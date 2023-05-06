Federal Ministry cancels participation in U.S. gun show

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - According to media reports, the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology has for decades organized and partly financed a booth for German companies at the world's largest firearms show in the United States - and is now calling it quits. "There will be no renewed booth of the federal government" at the "Shot Show" in Las Vegas, a ministry spokeswoman told Berlin's "Tagesspiegel" (Saturday). The ministry was responding to joint research by the newspaper and ZDF's "Magazin Royale" on the federal government's support for German exhibitors at the arms fair. According to the ministry, this lasted since 1998 with the exception of the year 2021.

According to the research, the exhibiting companies were selected by the Association of the German Trade Fair Industry (AUMA), while the operational business on site was handled by an external service provider to which the exhibitors had to pay a participation fee. However, according to information in the "Tagesspiegel", the final accounting was carried out by the Ministry of Economics and the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA). In the process, the exhibitors are said to have transferred only a partial sum to the service provider; the ministry is quoted as saying "participation fee". The rest was paid by the federal authorities, as the newspaper writes, citing several people familiar with the events.

The research of the paper and the ZDF program deals mainly with the business of European arms manufacturers in the U.S. market. According to the report, one of the largest pistol producers in the U.S. is Sig Sauer, whose holding company is based in Emsdetten, Germany, and which has donated half a million dollars to the U.S. gun lobby NSSF 2020, according to the paper. According to the report, weapons from European companies were used in 45 percent of school massacres in the U.S./and/DP/mis