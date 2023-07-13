DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - The Rheinmetall defence group has landed another order from the German armed forces. To this end, an existing framework agreement for the supply of tank ammunition has been extended, the DAX-listed company announced on Thursday, adding that the total value of the framework agreement now amounts to up to around 4 billion. A "significant quantity" of the ammunition ordered is intended for the Ukrainian armed forces, it said.

In view of the current security situation, the German armed forces are stocking up their fragmentary inventories. In a first step, ammunition worth 309 million had already been called off from Rheinmetall immediately after the contract was signed, the report continued. After the start of trading in the morning, Rheinmetall shares were initially down by as much as 2.7 percent, but the share price recently reduced its loss to 0.9 percent.

According to the information provided, the entire order placed with the Group covers several hundred thousand combat and training cartridges of various designs in 120 millimeter x 570 caliber until 2030. These will be used, among other things, in the Leopard 2 main battle tank. The range of ammunition supplied includes a multipurpose tank ammunition with a non-programmable fuze and a variant developed by the Group that can be programmed in three fuze modes.

As recently as mid-July, Rheinmetall received a multi-billion euro order from the German and Dutch armed forces for more than 3,000 Caracal landing craft./tav/men