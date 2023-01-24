Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:34:11 2023-01-24 pm EST
227.35 EUR   +2.23%
01:47pGermany clears way for Leopard deliveries to Ukraine
DP
01:25pCircles: Germany supplies Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine
DP
01:22pMedia: Scholz wants to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany clears way for Leopard deliveries to Ukraine

01/24/2023 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - After weeks of back and forth, the German government has decided to supply Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine. Other countries will also be allowed to give such tanks to Kiev. The Deutsche Presse-Agentur learned this from coalition circles in Berlin on Tuesday. Earlier, "Spiegel" and ntv had reported about it.

Ukraine has been asking for Western-designed battle tanks for months to fight Russian attackers. The front line in eastern Ukraine has barely moved for weeks. With the battle tanks, Ukraine hopes to get back on the offensive and recapture more terrain. At the same time, Russia is feared to launch an offensive in the spring.

Warsaw had earlier on Tuesday submitted an official export application to the German government requesting approval for the delivery of the German-made Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine - putting Berlin under concrete pressure to act.

As a manufacturing country, Germany plays a key role in the Leopard supply issue. When military equipment is sold to other countries, so-called end-use clauses are always built into the contracts. These stipulate that the German government must approve any transfer to third countries. A government spokesman had said on Tuesday, the request of the Polish government "with due urgency" want to examine.

Scholz has been criticized for weeks on the issue of Leopard deliveries - he is accused of being too hesitant. There was also displeasure within his own coalition. The government justified its action among other things with the risk of escalation and the necessary international coordination.

Poland has been putting pressure on Germany for some time in the discussion about the delivery of battle tanks. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had said on Monday that if necessary, action would be taken without Berlin's approval, which would have risked a diplomatic éclat for Poland.

Poland wants to form a European coalition to supply battle tanks. Initially, only Great Britain had agreed to supply Challenger 2 battle tanks. Of the 14 European states that have Leopard tanks, apart from Poland only Finland has so far publicly signaled its willingness to deliver some examples./toz/DP/nas


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about RHEINMETALL AG
01:47pGermany clears way for Leopard deliveries to Ukraine
DP
01:25pCircles: Germany supplies Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine
DP
01:22pMedia: Scholz wants to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine
DP
10:07aRheinmetall is successfully establishing itself as a system supplier for vehicles that ..
AQ
07:02aLeopard tank maker Rheinmetall expects busy year
RE
06:36aPoland requests Germany's approval for Leopard delivery
DP
06:27aGovernment to consider tank application with 'due urgency'
DP
06:26aGerman Shares Slump Anew As Eurozone’s Surprise Growth Sparks Fresh Rate Hike Fea..
MT
05:39aTank maker Rheinmetall raises sales view as Ukraine war boosts demand
RE
03:27aEuropean shares steady ahead of PMI data
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 450 M 7 015 M 7 015 M
Net income 2022 455 M 495 M 495 M
Net cash 2022 61,9 M 67,4 M 67,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 9 607 M 10 449 M 10 449 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 21 402
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 222,40 €
Average target price 242,45 €
Spread / Average Target 9,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG19.54%10 443
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-6.50%141 657
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-9.29%115 648
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.36%69 394
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.31%63 695
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.54%36 986