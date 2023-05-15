Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:41:18 2023-05-15 am EDT
271.45 EUR   +1.74%
03:29aGermany places billion-euro order for Pumas - Rheinmetall
RE
03:18aMajor Order For The German Army Technology Industry : Bundeswehr orders fifty more Puma infantry fighting vehicles
PU
05/14Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANY - The most important news from the weekend
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Germany places billion-euro order for Pumas - Rheinmetall

05/15/2023 | 03:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Headquarters of German defense and automotive group Rheinmetall AG in Duesseldorf

(Reuters) - Germany has placed an order worth 1.087 billion euros ($1.20 billion) for a further 50 Puma infantry fighting vehicles with Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), the Frankfurt-listed German arms maker said on Monday.

Rheinmetall said 574 million euros will go to KMW and 501 million euros to Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH, both of which are serving as subcontractors in the project.

Germany's parliamentary budget committee approved the purchase last week to ramp up defence spending in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Puma, built by KMW and Rheinmetall, is gradually replacing Germany's old Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

Delivery is set to start in December 2025 and be complete by the beginning of 2027, the group said.

Rheinmetall shares were up 1.5% as of 0720 GMT.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk, Editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUMA SE 0.19% 51.74 Delayed Quote.-8.78%
RHEINMETALL AG 1.24% 270.4 Delayed Quote.43.40%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.57% 78.6377 Delayed Quote.7.75%
All news about RHEINMETALL AG
03:29aGermany places billion-euro order for Pumas - Rheinmetall
RE
03:18aMajor Order For The German Army Tech : Bundeswehr orders fifty more Puma infantry fighting..
PU
05/14Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANY - The most important news from the weekend
DP
05/13Borrell: Ukraine needs 1000 artillery shells a day in Bachmut
DP
05/13Rheinmetall establishes joint venture with Ukrainian arms group
DP
05/13Strategic Cooperation In Ukraine : Rheinmetall and Ukroboronprom forge ties
PU
05/12Rheinmetall JV to Build, Repair Tanks in Ukraine, CEO Says
MT
05/12Germany to buy 18 Leopard 2 tanks to replenish stocks -sources
RE
05/12Rheinmetall founds JV to make and repair tanks in Ukraine - Handelsblatt
RE
05/12Germany to buy 18 Leopard 2 tanks to replenish stocks -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 751 M 8 418 M 8 418 M
Net income 2023 610 M 663 M 663 M
Net Debt 2023 1 235 M 1 341 M 1 341 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,7x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 11 574 M 12 570 M 12 570 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 22 227
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 266,80 €
Average target price 290,73 €
Spread / Average Target 8,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG43.40%12 570
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.89%139 964
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.34%114 164
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-19.58%66 630
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.38%57 497
BAE SYSTEMS PLC15.42%37 458
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer