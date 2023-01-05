Advanced search
Germany supplies Marder tanks and Patriot system to Ukraine
DP
Rheinmetall wins triple-digit million-euro contract for explosives factory in Varpalota, Hungary
AQ
INDEX-MONITOR/Linde delisting: SocGen expects Rheinmetall to join the Dax
DP
Germany supplies Marder tanks and Patriot system to Ukraine

01/05/2023 | 02:51pm EST
(extended version)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - After months of hesitation, Germany and the United States are now supplying Ukraine with armored personnel carriers for the first time to fight Russian aggressors. The German government is also providing Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system. This was agreed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and U.S. President Joe Biden in a telephone call on Thursday, according to a joint statement issued afterwards.

Germany plans to supply the Ukrainian armed forces with the Marder infantry fighting vehicle, which was developed for the Bundeswehr more than 50 years ago. The USA is sending tanks of the Bradley type. These are the first Western-designed infantry fighting vehicles to be delivered to Ukraine. So far, only Soviet models have been delivered to the war zone by Eastern European states. However, Ukraine received anti-aircraft, transport or armored recovery vehicles from Western manufacturers.

In the phone call, Scholz and Biden reaffirmed "their unwavering solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of the Russian Federation's unleashed aggression." They also acknowledged military support from other allies.

Macron also pledged tanks

Ukraine had been asking Western allies, and Germany in particular, for battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles for months. Scholz had repeatedly stressed that Germany would not go it alone on this issue, pointing out that no other NATO country had so far sent such tanks to Ukraine.

The change of course was already indicated on Wednesday, when French President Emmanuel Macron promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj heavily armed armored reconnaissance vehicles. At the same time, Biden held out the prospect of the infantry fighting vehicles.

Rheinmetall still has 60 Marder left

It was initially unclear how many Marder were involved. Back in the summer, the Düsseldorf-based arms manufacturer Rheinmetall had offered 100 of the infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine. In the meantime, 40 of them are destined for Greece, which is supplying Soviet-designed infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine in return. Another 60 Marder could therefore be given to Ukraine. Work on repairing and overhauling the weapon systems has been underway for several months and some of it has already been completed.

The Americans are considered the most important ally in Ukraine's defensive struggle against the Russian invasion. Since Biden's term began in January 2021, the United States has provided nearly $22 billion in military aid to Ukraine. In the process, the Americans have already provided or pledged various heavy weapons systems to Kiev, including Himars multiple rocket launchers, which sometimes inflict heavy losses on Russian forces.

Germany follows suit with Patriots

During Selensky's visit to Washington shortly before Christmas, Biden also assured Kiev of the delivery of a Patriot air defense system. Germany has now followed suit. Initially, the German government had said that no more Patriots could be dispensed with after a commitment to Poland.

Since the start of the war on February 24, Germany has supplied Ukraine with weapons and military equipment worth 2.25 billion euros, including howitzers (heavy artillery pieces), Gepard anti-aircraft tanks and the Iris-T air defense system, which can protect an entire city./mfi/jac/cn/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
