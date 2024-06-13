NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US investment bank Goldman Sachs has raised its target price for Rheinmetall from 606 to 635 euros and left its rating at "Buy". After a mixed start to the year for the defense and automotive supplier, investors have drawn a mixed conclusion from the recent marketing events, analyst Victor Allard wrote in a study published on Thursday. After the strong run of the share in the past six months and in view of the well-known order pipeline, questions are increasing as to where the upside potential should come from in the short term. Against this backdrop, Allard emphasized that Rheinmetall has consistently met or exceeded profit expectations since 2015, despite the traditionally bumpy sales performance. In addition, ammunition production would have to run at full capacity for several years in order to replenish the extremely low inventories in the western countries./gl/ag

Publication of the original study: 13.06.2024 / 05:00 / BST First disclosure of the original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study