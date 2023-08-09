MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Germany could again miss the target announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) of spending two percent of economic output on defense in 2024, according to calculations by the Ifo Institute. The draft budget calls for spending of 52 billion euros in the defense budget and 19 billion euros from the special Bundeswehr reserve. "That is only 1.7 percent of economic output. There is a shortfall of 14 billion euros that would have to be classified as defense spending in other ministries," Ifo military expert Marcel Schlepper said Wednesday.

Since 2022, he said, the defense budget has even decreased in price-adjusted terms. Defense budget and special appropriations were not enough for the two-percent target in 2024. So far, he said, all that is known is that an additional 4 billion euros is earmarked for upgrading foreign partners such as Ukraine. But where "the other ministries are making a new commitment to defense or whether it is merely a relabeling of spending items that have existed for some time" is an open question, Schlepper said.

Chancellor Scholz had declared a "turn of the times" in the Bundestag after the start of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, saying Germany would "from now on - year after year - invest more than two percent of gross domestic product in our defense." The Bundeswehr would receive 100 billion euros from a special fund for investments and defense projects. According to the Ifo Institute, however, only 1.2 billion euros of this 100 billion will have flowed out by mid-2023.

The head of tank manufacturer Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann, Ralf Ketzel, told the "Münchner Merkur" last week: "We haven't really received anything new to date. (...) Progress on really new projects continues to be very slow." In Germany, "we will probably remain behind the NATO commitment for the foreseeable future." In addition, Europe is wasting a lot of money on armaments through parallel projects: "To the extent we afford it, it's a big waste."/rol/DP/mis