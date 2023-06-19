Innovative product for electric vehicles: Rheinmetall develops new plug and play solution for heat pumps

Rheinmetall now offers a new heat pump as a plug and play solution. This compact component comes completely preassembled and filled. Thanks to intelligent thermal management, the new coolant system can increase the range of vehicles and lifespan of materials while simultaneously enhancing passenger comfort. It was developed specifically to enable precision climate control in the passenger compartment as well as intelligent conditioning of batteries in electric vehicles and drive components.

Due to the increasingly demanding requirements imposed on the thermal management of modern e-vehicles, the number of individual components and connections for the cooling and coolant circuit is growing fast. A complete system featuring a compact design, Rheinmetall's new coolant system is a compelling solution that saves precious installation space. Designed for both 400- and 800-volt applications, it delivers up to 8 kW of nominal cooling output and up to 11 kW of heating for battery-powered and hybrid systems. It is available as a plug and play solution, thus facilitating electrification of motors in commercial vehicles, construction equipment and boats - especially since, as a complete system, it can be integrated into new and existing vehicle platforms. Furthermore, the module is also suitable for customer-specific individual applications.

An active element of the vehicle's thermal management system, the compact new heat pump assures precision conditioning of the battery and electric motor, while also taking charges of efficient climate control in the passenger compartment. Here, cooling or heating is done via a connected coolant circuit with water and glycol. Thanks especially to high-precision intelligent control, Rheinmetall's optimized thermal management system makes an important contribution to economically viable, efficient and comfortable electromobility, significantly increasing the service life of components and the operating range of vehicles.

In offering a complete plug and play solution package for coolant systems, Rheinmetall is taking another important step in the forward-looking electromobility market, which has massive growth potential.

More information on the product can be found at: www.rheinmetall.com/energyrecoverysystems