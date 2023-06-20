Kyiv in talks with Western weapons makers about setting up production in Ukraine -minister

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine is in negotiations
with Western arms manufacturers to boost production of weapons,
including drones, and could sign contracts in coming months, a
Ukrainian minister told Reuters.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year Ukraine has
been scrambling to secure weapons ranging from munitions to
rocket launchers to missiles. It has received support from
countries such as the United States, Germany and Britain and
Sergiy Boyev, deputy minister for Strategic Industries in
Ukraine, said Kyiv was in talks with manufacturers from Germany,
Italy, France and eastern Europe about them producing weapons in
Ukraine itself.
"We are in very detailed discussions with them. And we are
certain that we will have the contracts agreements signed within
the next few months," Boyev told Reuters on the sidelines of the
Paris Airshow.
In May, Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelenskiy said the
country was working with British defence company BAE Systems
to set up a Ukrainian base to both produce and repair
weapons from tanks to artillery.
No deal has been signed yet.
Germany's Rheinmetall said last month it had set
up a joint venture with Ukrainian state-owned conglomerate
Ukroboronprom to build and repair tanks in Ukraine. Operations
were expected to begin from mid-July.
"Ukraine needs this because vehicles get damaged, they need
to get repaired, they come under fire," CEO Armin Papperger told
Reuters last week.
"We aim to help Ukraine so they can do the maintenance on
their vehicles and produce spare parts themselves."
In encouraging foreign defence firms to produce arms in
Ukraine, Kyiv could more efficiently meet its own needs while
also building up its defence industry to target global customers
at a time when it's looking to create jobs for Ukrainians.
"The future deterrence of aggression will require a strong
defence industry in Ukraine, a strong Ukrainian armed forces,"
Boyev said.
"That's why we think international partners coming to
Ukraine, setting up production and making Ukraine part of the
security framework for the free world is so essential."
But former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally
of current President Vladimir Putin, has said Russia would
retaliate by hitting any facility Rheinmetall set up in Ukraine.
"The decision should be greeted with salvos of Kalibr
(cruise missiles) and other Russian pyrotechnic devices," he
said on his official channel on the Telegram messaging app in
March after the first media reports of the investment.
DRONES
At the Paris Airshow on Monday, Boyev was courting
dronemakers in particular, ranging from major international
defence firms to small suppliers. He declined to say which
companies he met with.
"We are discussing different levels of cooperation. And some
of the companies say that they are willing to come and invest
and produce drones," he said.
Turkish defence company Baykar said late last year that it
still planned to complete construction of a manufacturing plant
in Ukraine in two years.
Baykar had announced plans to build the plant shortly before
the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
Drones have been used extensively by both Moscow and Kyiv's
forces during the war. Kyiv says it is expanding its drone
programme for both reconnaissance and attacking enemy targets
over an increasing range.
Turkey, Norway and the United States are among the countries
that have been supplying Ukraine with drones, but as the war
intensifies more are needed.
Negotiations on producing drones could take longer, but
Boyev said production in Ukraine could be an effective way to
capitalise on the country's existing drone expertise and create
jobs in western and central Ukraine.
A senior European defence industry source, who did not wish
to be identified, said that European rules and standards around
drone testing could make it hard for companies to agree to
produce and test drones in Ukraine.
But Boyev is hopeful that the country can attract foreign
drone makers and said the Ukraine government could offer
substantial support.
"We think that it's just a matter of actually getting things
done," he said.
