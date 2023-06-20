Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:29:06 2023-06-20 am EDT
258.60 EUR   -0.58%
05:01aKyiv in talks with Western weapons makers about setting up production in Ukraine -minister
RE
06/19Rheinmetall Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06/19Innovative Product For Electric Vehicles : Rheinmetall develops new plug and play solution for heat pumps
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kyiv in talks with Western weapons makers about setting up production in Ukraine -minister

06/20/2023 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine is in negotiations with Western arms manufacturers to boost production of weapons, including drones, and could sign contracts in coming months, a Ukrainian minister told Reuters.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year Ukraine has been scrambling to secure weapons ranging from munitions to rocket launchers to missiles. It has received support from countries such as the United States, Germany and Britain and Sergiy Boyev, deputy minister for Strategic Industries in Ukraine, said Kyiv was in talks with manufacturers from Germany, Italy, France and eastern Europe about them producing weapons in Ukraine itself.

"We are in very detailed discussions with them. And we are certain that we will have the contracts agreements signed within the next few months," Boyev told Reuters on the sidelines of the Paris Airshow.

In May, Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelenskiy said the country was working with British defence company BAE Systems to set up a Ukrainian base to both produce and repair weapons from tanks to artillery.

No deal has been signed yet.

Germany's Rheinmetall said last month it had set up a joint venture with Ukrainian state-owned conglomerate Ukroboronprom to build and repair tanks in Ukraine. Operations were expected to begin from mid-July.

"Ukraine needs this because vehicles get damaged, they need to get repaired, they come under fire," CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters last week.

"We aim to help Ukraine so they can do the maintenance on their vehicles and produce spare parts themselves."

In encouraging foreign defence firms to produce arms in Ukraine, Kyiv could more efficiently meet its own needs while also building up its defence industry to target global customers at a time when it's looking to create jobs for Ukrainians.

"The future deterrence of aggression will require a strong defence industry in Ukraine, a strong Ukrainian armed forces," Boyev said.

"That's why we think international partners coming to Ukraine, setting up production and making Ukraine part of the security framework for the free world is so essential."

But former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of current President Vladimir Putin, has said Russia would retaliate by hitting any facility Rheinmetall set up in Ukraine.

"The decision should be greeted with salvos of Kalibr (cruise missiles) and other Russian pyrotechnic devices," he said on his official channel on the Telegram messaging app in March after the first media reports of the investment.

DRONES

At the Paris Airshow on Monday, Boyev was courting dronemakers in particular, ranging from major international defence firms to small suppliers. He declined to say which companies he met with.

"We are discussing different levels of cooperation. And some of the companies say that they are willing to come and invest and produce drones," he said.

Turkish defence company Baykar said late last year that it still planned to complete construction of a manufacturing plant in Ukraine in two years.

Baykar had announced plans to build the plant shortly before the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Drones have been used extensively by both Moscow and Kyiv's forces during the war. Kyiv says it is expanding its drone programme for both reconnaissance and attacking enemy targets over an increasing range.

Turkey, Norway and the United States are among the countries that have been supplying Ukraine with drones, but as the war intensifies more are needed.

Negotiations on producing drones could take longer, but Boyev said production in Ukraine could be an effective way to capitalise on the country's existing drone expertise and create jobs in western and central Ukraine.

A senior European defence industry source, who did not wish to be identified, said that European rules and standards around drone testing could make it hard for companies to agree to produce and test drones in Ukraine.

But Boyev is hopeful that the country can attract foreign drone makers and said the Ukraine government could offer substantial support.

"We think that it's just a matter of actually getting things done," he said. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Valerie Insinna; Additional reporting by Olena Harmash in Kyiv, Andrew Osborn in London and Sabine Siebold in Berlin; Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 1.17% 962.4 Delayed Quote.11.03%
RHEINMETALL AG -0.85% 258.6 Delayed Quote.39.80%
TOPIX INDEX -0.29% 2283.85 Delayed Quote.21.08%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.45% 84.055 Delayed Quote.15.08%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.06% 23.6139 Delayed Quote.26.39%
All news about RHEINMETALL AG
05:01aKyiv in talks with Western weapons makers about setting up production in Ukraine -minis..
RE
06/19Rheinmetall Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
EQ
06/19Innovative Product For Electric Vehi : Rheinmetall develops new plug and play solution for..
PU
06/16European shares rise on defensive boost, post best week in 2 months
RE
06/16Rheinmetall to boost propellant powder production by up to 600 tons per year -CEO
RE
06/16Continued Slowdown in Eurozone Inflation Nudges German Stocks Higher
MT
06/16Defence shares gain momentum - Rheinmetall expects framework agreement
DP
06/16Rheinmetall Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
EQ
06/16Rheinmetall shares jump ahead of the market - framework agreement expected
DP
06/16Rheinmetall Expects to Finalize Billions of Euros Ammunition Deal with Germany in Comin..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 788 M 8 510 M 8 510 M
Net income 2023 610 M 666 M 666 M
Net Debt 2023 996 M 1 088 M 1 088 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 2,06%
Capitalization 11 284 M 12 329 M 12 329 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 22 227
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 260,10 €
Average target price 290,64 €
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG39.80%12 329
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.15%142 515
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.62%116 286
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.99%69 605
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-12.40%59 518
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.07%37 051
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer