Large tank alliance for Ukraine looms on the horizon

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - After weeks of discussions, a larger alliance to support Ukraine with Western-designed battle tanks is emerging. As Deutsche Presse-Agentur learned from coalition circles, Germany wants to supply Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland and Finland to do the same. The U.S. wants to provide its Abrams tanks, according to reports in several U.S. media outlets. 30 to 50 units are under discussion, reports the New York Times. Great Britain has already pledged 14 of its Challenger tanks.

Ukraine wants to go on the offensive with main battle tanks

For months, Ukraine has been requesting Western-designed main battle tanks to fight Russian aggressors. The first official request to the German government came just a week after the war began in early March last year.

The front line in eastern Ukraine has barely moved for weeks. With the battle tanks, Ukraine now hopes to get back on the offensive and recapture more terrain. At the same time, Russia is feared to launch an offensive in the spring.

It is expected that the tank plans of the U.S. and Germany will become concrete on Wednesday. According to "Spiegel," the German government wants to equip at least one company with the Leopard 2A6 version from Bundeswehr stocks. This would require 14 of the weapon systems. However, the Chancellor's Office did not initially comment on the reports.

Selenskyj reticent - Melnyk speaks of "tank double whammy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj also reacted cautiously. "Many efforts, words, promises," he said in a video address Tuesday evening. Discussions on the supply of tanks must now result in decisions, Selenskyj urged. "Decisions that will really strengthen our defense against the (Russian) terrorists."

By contrast, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk was downright euphoric. Even if the German decision is belated, it is "without any doubt a real breakthrough as well as a gamechanger for Ukraine on the battlefield," he told dpa. "It will go down in history." That Scholz even appeared to have helped convince the U.S. to supply its M1 Abrams tanks was even "a tank double whammy," Melnyk said. Now, he said, it is necessary for Germany to forge "a powerful tank alliance."

FDP and Greens relieved

There was also relief among Chancellor Scholz's coalition partners, the FDP and the Greens, who had been pushing for a decision on the tank delivery. The chairwoman of the defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), told dpa in Berlin, "The decision was tough, it took far too long, but in the end it is inevitable. The fact that Germany is releasing the delivery of its Leopard 2 tank by partner countries and is also delivering it itself is redemptive news for the battered and brave Ukrainian people."

Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt tweeted in English, "The Leopard is freed!" She wrote: "Now hopefully he can quickly help Ukraine in its fight against the Russian attack and for the freedom of Ukraine and Europe."

Union faction leader Friedrich Merz also welcomed the decision, but at the same time accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) of hesitancy. "So the image remains of a driven man who has hesitated too long," he told dpa.

Left warns of third world war

The AfD in the Bundestag, on the other hand, called the decision "irresponsible and dangerous." Parliamentary group leader Tino Chrupalla said, "Germany is in danger of being drawn directly into the war as a result. By supplying tanks from Bundeswehr stocks, our armed forces will be further plundered."

Left-wing parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch also criticized the decision. "The delivery of Leopard battle tanks, thus dropping another taboo, potentially takes us closer to World War III than toward peace in Europe," he told dpa.

Scholz has been under criticism for weeks on the issue of Leopard deliveries - accused of being too hesitant. The government justified its action, among other things, with the risk of escalation and the necessary international coordination.

Germany has key role in Leopard deliveries

As a production country, Germany plays a key role in the Leopard supply issue. When military equipment is sold to other countries, so-called end-use clauses are always built into the contracts. These clauses stipulate that the German government must approve any transfer of the equipment to third countries.

Scholz has been under pressure since Tuesday because of an official export application from the Polish government. Poland has been putting pressure on Germany for some time in the discussion about the delivery of battle tanks. Last week, President Andrzej Duda announced that the country intended to supply Ukraine with 14 Leopard main battle tanks.

Poland wants broad coalition - Czech Republic won't give up

Of the 14 European countries that have Leopard tanks, only Finland and Poland have so far publicly signaled their willingness to give up some of them. Then on Tuesday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also showed himself open to making 18 Leopard 2 tanks leased from Germany available to Ukraine. "We have leased them, which means we can buy them, which means we can donate them," he told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (Wednesday) and some other international media in Brussels.

The Czech Republic announced on Tuesday that it would not give up the Leopard-2 battle tanks, which Germany has pledged as part of a ring swap, in favor of Ukraine. "It is not possible now to continue sending the Leopards because we need these tanks for our security," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala told dpa after a meeting with Scholz in Berlin.

The Czech Republic had provided Ukraine with dozens of Soviet-designed T-72 main battle tanks last year. In return, the German government promised the government in Prague 14 Leopard 2 tanks and one armored recovery vehicle as part of the so-called ring swap. The first Leopard was delivered last December./mfi/DP/zb