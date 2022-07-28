Leonardo working on OTO Melara "combination", needs new govt first - CEO

State-controlled Leonardo had indicated late last year it was ready to put on the block both OTO Melara and its naval torpedo unit Wass, but it has failed so far to reach a deal for either business.

Given that the sector is strategic, any transactions need clearing by the government. Italy holds general elections on Sept. 25.

Reuters reported in June that Germany's Rheinmetall had sent an offer for a minority stake in OTO Melara valuing the whole business at almost 430 million euros ($462 million). The government had been informed but Rheinmetall still needed to secure Rome backing.

CEO Alessando Profumo told analysts in a post-results call that any potential deal would not be a disposal, adding Leonardo was looking for a "combination that will create a stronger player", without elaborating.

