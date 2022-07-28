Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:29 2022-07-28 pm EDT
183.03 EUR   -0.31%
01:58pLeonardo working on OTO Melara "combination", needs new govt first - CEO
RE
08:46aRHEINMETALL AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:06aRHEINMETALL AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo working on OTO Melara "combination", needs new govt first - CEO

07/28/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo speaks at Foreign Press Association in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Leonardo is still at work to reach a deal for its OTO Melara cannon maker unit, but will need a new government in Rome to be able to finalise any potential agreement, the Italian defence group's CEO said on Thursday.

State-controlled Leonardo had indicated late last year it was ready to put on the block both OTO Melara and its naval torpedo unit Wass, but it has failed so far to reach a deal for either business.

Given that the sector is strategic, any transactions need clearing by the government. Italy holds general elections on Sept. 25.

Reuters reported in June that Germany's Rheinmetall had sent an offer for a minority stake in OTO Melara valuing the whole business at almost 430 million euros ($462 million). The government had been informed but Rheinmetall still needed to secure Rome backing.

CEO Alessando Profumo told analysts in a post-results call that any potential deal would not be a disposal, adding Leonardo was looking for a "combination that will create a stronger player", without elaborating.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
Financials
Sales 2022 6 621 M 6 708 M 6 708 M
Net income 2022 473 M 480 M 480 M
Net cash 2022 132 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 7 946 M 8 051 M 8 051 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 20 700
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 183,60 €
Average target price 234,64 €
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Helmut P. Merch Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG121.05%8 051
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.86%132 868
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.65%105 674
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION14.88%69 299
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION4.39%60 176
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.93%43 185