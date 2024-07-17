Rheinmetall has finalized a framework-contract with the Bundeswehr concerning the delivery of 70mm-practice rockets. The German Armed Forces want to procure rockets with a possible order value of over €100m. An initial order worth a mid-double-digit million euro amount was booked in the second quarter of 2024. It is foreseen to deliver the pilot lot in 2024. Upon acceptance of the delivery, the serial production will commence between 2025 and 2029.

Concerning the development, qualification and production of the unguided 70mm-rockets, Rheinmetall cooperates with the Belgian subsidiary FZ of the Thales Group. The rockets are also in use as armament of the combat helicopter Tiger. The helicopter can fire the unguided rockets out of a firing pod for possible engagements at infantry targets, positions or unprotected and lightly armoured vehicles. The now ordered practice-rockets allow combat helicopter crews to operate in realistic training scenarios.

Once more, the newly placed commissions underline Rheinmetall's leading technological position for munition development and production in Europe.