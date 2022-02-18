Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mobility and firepower: Rheinmetall presents the Lynx 120 mechanized fire support vehicle

02/18/2022 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rheinmetall has just unveiled the latest addition to the company's Lynx next-generation combat vehicle family. The Düsseldorf-based technology group has now developed a mechanized fire support variant of the Lynx KF41 IFV. Called the Lynx 120, this unique platform merges a tried-and-tested turret concept and the proven 120mm smoothbore cannon with the Lynx KF 41 chassis. The new mechanized fire support variant of the Lynx offers the user outstanding fire support and anti-tank capabilities.

Thanks to a well-balanced blend of lethality, protection, mobility and survivability, the Lynx 120 is the perfect additional battlefield asset for Lynx platform users. Featuring off-the-shelf components, meticulous engineering reduces the vehicle's weight, while customizable protection packages round out the package. The vehicle architecture has been simplified and provides an open 'plug-and-play' capability for future upgrades, while complying with, and adapting to, NATO standards.

Because armed forces have to cope with future challenges such as high-tech combat systems at a time when conventional solutions and concepts have reached the limits of their performance, the Lynx 120 is designed to deliver maximum lethality and firepower on tracks paired with the latest defence technologies to keep adversaries at bay.

Utilizing the Lynx KF 41 modular chassis and a scalable large-calibre turret concept, the Lynx 120 is a high-performance solution, harbouring vast growth potential and an assured overmatch capability. Just a couple of weeks ago, Rheinmetall Defence Australia unveiled a combat support vehicle (CSV) variant of the Lynx: now there is the fire support version as well.

The basic idea behind the Lynx 120 design concept is to provide a combat system that offers maximum operational performance in combination with logistic advantages within a reasonable timeframe at a realistic cost.

The vehicle's main armament is a Rheinmetall 120mm smoothbore gun, derived from the main armament of the Leopard 2. It can fire state-of-the-art DM11 programmable high-explosive (HE) projectiles. Its secondary armament includes a coaxial machine gun. Moreover, the commander's independent weapon station will feature an additional .50 cal. machine gun.

A 360° camera system with automatic target detection and tracking reduces the crew's workload in all operational scenarios.

Special protection modules enable a mission-specific response to ballistic threats, improvised explosive devices, explosively formed penetrators and artillery fire, and can be quickly mounted with limited tools. Moreover, the Lynx 120 can be readily equipped with the proven, already fielded Rheinmetall Active Defence System, or ADS, to defeat rocket-propelled grenades and antitank missiles. Additional armour packages and active protection systems can be provided on request.

Various nations are interested in acquiring the Lynx as a next-generation replacement for their aging inventories. The platform is currently a strong contender in Australian and Slovak IFV modernization plans and is competing for the USA's Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme. Hungary became the launch customer in 2021. Going beyond strictly military aspects such as increased interoperability and capability upgrades, major localization elements form an integral part of these procurement plans, aimed at boosting local industry and creating jobs.

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 11:11:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RHEINMETALL AG
06:12aMOBILITY AND FIREPOWER : Rheinmetall presents the Lynx 120 mechanized fire support vehicle
PU
05:11aMAJOR ORDER FROM SWITZERLAND : Rheinmetall supplying Swiss Army with new generation of Mas..
PU
02/14AD-HOC : Record result for Rheinmetall, operating margin of 10.5% and cash flow well above..
AQ
02/14RHEINMETALL AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/14RHEINMETALL AG : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
02/14RHEINMETALL AG : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
02/11RHEINMETALL AG : Record result for Rheinmetall, operating margin of 10.5% and cash flow we..
EQ
02/10RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
02/10HYDROGEN STRATEGY : Rheinmetall wins multimillion euro orders
PU
02/04RHEINMETALL : The Skyranger 30 HEL – Rheinmetall's hybrid solution for threat-commen..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 779 M 6 568 M 6 568 M
Net income 2021 304 M 346 M 346 M
Net cash 2021 133 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 4 182 M 4 753 M 4 753 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 19 998
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 96,80 €
Average target price 114,64 €
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Helmut P. Merch Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG16.54%4 753
CUMMINS INC.0.25%31 147
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED4.48%3 637
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-3.01%3 518
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.6.61%3 235
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-16.92%2 969