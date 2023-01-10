Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:32 2023-01-10 am EST
215.85 EUR   +1.34%
03:07aMulti-million Order : Rheinmetall modernizing Skyguard 35mm air defence systems – order value in the three-digit million-euro range
PU
01/09Call for battle tanks for Ukraine - Poland wants broad coalition
DP
01/09Ad-hoc : A record year for Rheinmetall AG; Based on preliminary figures, double-digit percentage sales growth with significant increase in operating margin
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Multi-million order: Rheinmetall modernizing Skyguard 35mm air defence systems – order value in the three-digit million-euro range

01/10/2023 | 03:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

An international customer has contracted with Rheinmetall to modernize its 35mm cannon-based air defence systems. The order also includes ammunition and other components for the modernized Skyguard air defence batteries. Work will start in 2023. The contract is worth a figure in the low three-digit million-euro range.

Rheinmetall is upgrading the customer's 35mm twin guns, bringing them up to the latest Oerlikon GDF009 standard, which will be capable of using AHEAD airburst ammunition. This will enable the country to protect itself and its vital assets from a wide range of aerial threats, including small unmanned aerial systems. Rheinmetall Italia is handling the order.

The contract is of great importance to Rheinmetall. It not only strengthens a strategic customer relationship that has existed for decades, but also underscores the high degree of confidence in Rheinmetall's world-leading expertise in the field of ground-based air defence.

Rheinmetall is one of the world's leading manufacturers of advanced air defence systems. In automatic cannon-based air defence, the company is the market leader and the only comprehensive systems supplier of fire control technology, automatic cannons, integrated guided missiles and Ahead airburst ammunition. Air surveillance systems and AESA radar technology, powerful sensor technology and high-energy laser effectors round off its product portfolio.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 08:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RHEINMETALL AG
03:07aMulti-million Order : Rheinmetall modernizing Skyguard 35mm air defence systems – or..
PU
01/09Call for battle tanks for Ukraine - Poland wants broad coalition
DP
01/09Ad-hoc : A record year for Rheinmetall AG; Based on preliminary figures, double-digit perc..
AQ
01/09Establishment of Rheinmetall Group Purchasing; Marcus Gerlach heads new Groupwide purch..
AQ
01/09Afr : Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
01/09RHEINMETALL AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/09Left: Peace initiative instead of tank deliveries
DP
01/09RHEINMETALL AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/09RHEINMETALL AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/09Poland: Leopard tanks for Ukraine only as part of a coalition
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 493 M 6 978 M 6 978 M
Net income 2022 451 M 485 M 485 M
Net cash 2022 68,9 M 74,0 M 74,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 9 201 M 9 888 M 9 888 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 21 402
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 213,00 €
Average target price 233,18 €
Spread / Average Target 9,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG14.49%9 888
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.53%146 587
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.65%120 289
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-4.43%76 250
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION0.06%67 192
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.98%38 284