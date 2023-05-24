Advanced search
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
2023-05-24
249.00 EUR   -1.74%
02:59pNato partner Czech Republic orders 246 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles
DP
12:52pGermany to buy Leopard tanks, howitzers to make up for Ukraine supplies - source
RE
11:03aRheinmetall wins second contract for regenerating more parts of the Bundeswehr's modular medical facilities
AQ
Nato partner Czech Republic orders 246 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles

05/24/2023
PRAGUE (dpa-AFX) - NATO partner the Czech Republic is to acquire 246 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles from British defense company BAE Systems. The government has approved the order, Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said in Prague on Wednesday. The contracts have already been signed, she added. According to the statement, the cost amounts to the equivalent of about 2.5 billion euros. Czech industry will be involved in the production of the CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, she added.

The CV90 ("combat vehicle 90") was originally developed for the needs of the Swedish Army. German defense manufacturers were left empty-handed in the procurement after Prague cancelled an open invitation to tender without result. Rheinmetall Landsysteme, among others, had shown interest in the Lynx infantry fighting vehicle.

The situation is different for the planned acquisition of battle tanks: The liberal-conservative cabinet in Prague instructed Cernochova to start negotiations with Germany and possible other countries on a joint purchase of Leopard tanks in the latest 2A8 version. This would make it possible to negotiate more favorable terms, the minister said. Negotiations on this issue, however, are still "at the very beginning.

As part of a so-called ring swap, the Czech Army is already receiving 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks and a Büffel armored recovery vehicle from Germany to replace Soviet-designed equipment delivered to Ukraine. Prague is one of Kiev's staunch supporters in the fight against the Russian war of aggression./hei/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAE SYSTEMS PLC -1.33% 950.8 Delayed Quote.12.57%
RHEINMETALL AG -1.82% 248.8 Delayed Quote.36.20%
