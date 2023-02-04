Navy inspector general: special funds 'palliative' without budget increase

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - According to naval inspector Jan Christian Kaack, the Bundeswehr can only manage its tasks in the long term with a significant increase in the defense budget. Buying a major weapon system through the 100-billion-euro special fund launched last year is important, he said, but it must also be operated. To do that, he said, Section 14, as the defense budget is also known, must be increased. "If the increase in the defense budget does not come, then the special assets were a palliative measure," Vice Admiral Kaack told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa).

Only the special assets and an increase in the budget would give an overall picture for the desired goal of two percent of the gross domestic product, he said. The states of the NATO defense alliance have set a peacetime goal of increasing their defense spending to about two percent of economic output. "The special fund alone will not do it," Kaack said. What is also needed, he said, are quick decisions for research funds so that future weapons systems can be developed.

He said he expects the defense budget line item, which currently provides for about 50 billion euros a year, to be increased. "And we're making our projects watertight so they're ready to be picked up as soon as funds can flow," said the Navy inspector, who has been in office for about a year. From the original list of special funds, he said, some projects at the Navy have been put on the waiting list. "I would have thought that would have been different."/hr/DP/mis