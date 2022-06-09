New orders worth over 250 million: Rheinmetall widens its long-term global market lead in emissions reduction

The technology enterprise Rheinmetall has scored significant new successes in the field of emissions reduction, widening its long-term global market lead. Rheinmetall has booked a series of orders from first-time customers for exhaust gas recycling systems, millions of which will be produced starting in 2025. These new orders have a lifetime value totalling €250 million.

Exhaust gas recycling systems help to cut emissions of nitrogen oxide as well as reducing fuel consumption. The components include compact poppet and flap valves designed for long service lives and high-precision positioning. In view of the further tightening of emissions legislation in the USA, Asia and Europe, product adjustments are also supported by Rheinmetall in the long term.

The Group's global presence lets it provide optimum, customized support to various engine makers in different parts of the world, all of which must comply with increasingly stringent, regionally varying emission laws for cars and truck engines, e.g., EU7, TREM 5, Post EPA 10 and Stage 5. As a technology development partner, moreover, Rheinmetall cooperates closely with vehicle makers to develop and perfect exhaust gas recycling concepts in response to new emissions and CO2 standards.

Rheinmetall's latest sales successes vindicate its strategy of maintaining and expanding its global market lead in emission reduction in the long term. Subsequent orders from other prominent automakers are expected, as the future is almost certain to bring a further tightening of limits on individual emissions in jurisdictions around the globe.

Rheinmetall's Sensors and Actuators division is synonymous with top-notch expertise in thermal and fluid management applications for the automotive sector and other industries. Its five business units - Actuators, Air Emission Systems, Commercial Diesel Systems, Pump Technology, and Solenoid Valves - develop solutions to the huge challenges now facing the world of modern mobility, including downsizing, emissions reduction, and increased efficiency, in tandem with the need for optimized performance. The division's extensive portfolio encompasses a wide array of exhaust gas recycling systems; electromotor-powered throttle valves, control dampers and exhaust flaps; solenoid valves; actuators and valve train systems; as well as oil, water and vacuum pumps for cars, trucks and offroad vehicles, ranging from light- to heavy- duty applications and industrial solutions.