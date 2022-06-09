Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Rheinmetall AG
  News
  Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:35 2022-06-09 am EDT
213.15 EUR   -1.64%
03:12aNEW ORDERS WORTH OVER 250 MILLION : Rheinmetall widens its long-term global market lead in emissions reduction
PU
06/08RHEINMETALL : and KMW set up joint venture for servicing NATO vehicles in the Baltic States
PU
06/06Rheinmetall wins multi-year service contract from an international customer - services in the higher double-digit million euro range
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New orders worth over 250 million: Rheinmetall widens its long-term global market lead in emissions reduction

06/09/2022 | 03:12am EDT
The technology enterprise Rheinmetall has scored significant new successes in the field of emissions reduction, widening its long-term global market lead. Rheinmetall has booked a series of orders from first-time customers for exhaust gas recycling systems, millions of which will be produced starting in 2025. These new orders have a lifetime value totalling €250 million.

Exhaust gas recycling systems help to cut emissions of nitrogen oxide as well as reducing fuel consumption. The components include compact poppet and flap valves designed for long service lives and high-precision positioning. In view of the further tightening of emissions legislation in the USA, Asia and Europe, product adjustments are also supported by Rheinmetall in the long term.

The Group's global presence lets it provide optimum, customized support to various engine makers in different parts of the world, all of which must comply with increasingly stringent, regionally varying emission laws for cars and truck engines, e.g., EU7, TREM 5, Post EPA 10 and Stage 5. As a technology development partner, moreover, Rheinmetall cooperates closely with vehicle makers to develop and perfect exhaust gas recycling concepts in response to new emissions and CO2 standards.

Rheinmetall's latest sales successes vindicate its strategy of maintaining and expanding its global market lead in emission reduction in the long term. Subsequent orders from other prominent automakers are expected, as the future is almost certain to bring a further tightening of limits on individual emissions in jurisdictions around the globe.

Rheinmetall's Sensors and Actuators division is synonymous with top-notch expertise in thermal and fluid management applications for the automotive sector and other industries. Its five business units - Actuators, Air Emission Systems, Commercial Diesel Systems, Pump Technology, and Solenoid Valves - develop solutions to the huge challenges now facing the world of modern mobility, including downsizing, emissions reduction, and increased efficiency, in tandem with the need for optimized performance. The division's extensive portfolio encompasses a wide array of exhaust gas recycling systems; electromotor-powered throttle valves, control dampers and exhaust flaps; solenoid valves; actuators and valve train systems; as well as oil, water and vacuum pumps for cars, trucks and offroad vehicles, ranging from light- to heavy- duty applications and industrial solutions.

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 638 M 7 128 M 7 128 M
Net income 2022 479 M 514 M 514 M
Net cash 2022 238 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 9 384 M 10 076 M 10 076 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 20 700
Free-Float 99,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 216,70 €
Average target price 216,27 €
Spread / Average Target -0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Helmut P. Merch Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG160.90%10 076
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION15.30%149 063
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION28.39%121 620
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION27.12%76 488
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION13.00%65 296
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.64%47 522