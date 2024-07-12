WASHINGTON/BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The CNN report on alleged Russian plans to assassinate Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger has caused outrage in Germany. "It shows once again that Russia is also bringing its war and terror to Europe," said the Chairman of the Defense Committee, Marcus Faber (FDP), to the "Bild" newspaper. "The Putin regime is now also seeking the lives of German citizens."

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael Roth (SPD), told the newspaper that Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin was "not only waging a war of annihilation against Ukraine, but also against its supporters and our values".

USA and Germany working together

According to CNN, US intelligence agencies uncovered plans by the Russian government to assassinate Papperger at the beginning of the year. The German side was then informed and the 61-year-old was subsequently given special protection. Rheinmetall did not comment on the report, which according to information from the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" is also true.

There has already been an arson attack on Papperger's gazebo in the past. He is said to have been receiving personal protection for some time. The head of the DAX-listed company has repeatedly condemned the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine in no uncertain terms.

Rheinmetall is one of the largest European suppliers of tank technology and artillery shells for the Ukraine and, according to its own account, the largest manufacturer of artillery ammunition in the western world. In June, Rheinmetall opened a repair workshop for infantry fighting vehicles in western Ukraine. There are also plans to produce new tanks.

"Previous reactions were too timid"

CNN cites five officials from the USA and other Western countries who are familiar with the situation. A German government official confirmed to the broadcaster that Berlin had received corresponding warnings from the USA.

Green Party security expert Konstantin von Notz is calling for a crackdown if the report proves to be true. "The reaction to similar incidents in the past has often been too timid and indecisive," the chairman of the Parliamentary Control Committee, which is also responsible for the intelligence services, told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers.

"To this day, many do not want to acknowledge the seriousness of the conflict and the determination of the other side," said von Notz with regard to the Russian aggression. "We need to understand that these are no longer isolated incidents, but that our democracy and our rule of law are being seriously threatened and attacked by various authoritarian states."

Other arms managers also allegedly targeted by Russia

According to the CNN report, the plot uncovered was part of a planned series of assassinations of executives from arms companies across Europe who are supporting the Ukrainian defense war against Russia with their weapons.

CDU defense expert Serap Güler told Bild: "In my opinion, our reaction to this can only be increased support for Ukraine." SPD's Roth demanded that Germany's response must be "the firmness of the democratic constitutional state".

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington that Russia was waging a hybrid war of aggression. There had also been attacks on people on European territory and on factories. The communications director of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, told Welt TV that Putin held Western arms manufacturers partly responsible for the course of the war in Ukraine - although the Kremlin leader himself could "end it tomorrow".

Rheinmetall wants to further boost production

Rheinmetall wants to increase its annual production of artillery shells to 1.1 million rounds by 2026, as Papperger told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper. Before the Russian war against Ukraine, the figure was 70,000. Papperger assumes that the war could go on for a long time. This also harms the Russians. "But it can last forever, Russia has completely converted its industry to a war economy," said the CEO./gei/DP/stk