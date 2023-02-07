Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Rheinmetall AG
  News
  Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:13:36 2023-02-07 pm EST
225.35 EUR   -0.51%
Pistorius in Kiev: Ukraine receives more than 100 Leopard 1 tanks

02/07/2023 | 01:55pm EST
KIEV (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine is to receive more than 100 main battle tanks of the older Leopard 1A5 type from a group of several European countries, according to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD). At least three battalions should be equipped with them by the first or second quarter of 2024, the SPD politician said Tuesday during a visit to Kiev. The visit had initially been kept secret for security reasons./cn/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.98% 189.6778 Delayed Quote.54.61%
RHEINMETALL AG -0.35% 225.7 Delayed Quote.21.74%
Financials
Sales 2022 6 433 M 6 907 M 6 907 M
Net income 2022 456 M 489 M 489 M
Net cash 2022 76,1 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 1,79%
Capitalization 9 784 M 10 505 M 10 505 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 21 402
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 226,50 €
Average target price 247,55 €
Spread / Average Target 9,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG21.74%10 505
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.40%143 702
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.57%119 760
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-19.24%68 715
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.35%63 636
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.32%40 428