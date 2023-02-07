Pistorius in Kiev: Ukraine receives more than 100 Leopard 1 tanks

KIEV (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine is to receive more than 100 main battle tanks of the older Leopard 1A5 type from a group of several European countries, according to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD). At least three battalions should be equipped with them by the first or second quarter of 2024, the SPD politician said Tuesday during a visit to Kiev. The visit had initially been kept secret for security reasons./cn/DP/stw