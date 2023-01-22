Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:44:15 2023-01-20 am EST
224.00 EUR   +0.36%
09:03aEscalation in coalition dispute over battle tanks for Ukraine
DP
08:51aEscalation in coalition dispute over battle tanks
DP
08:40aPistorius wants to prepare possible battle tank delivery
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pistorius wants to prepare possible battle tank delivery

01/22/2023 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - New Defense Minister Boris Pistorius wants to prepare for a possible delivery of German battle tanks to Ukraine. "In order to be best prepared for possible decisions, I instructed my house on Friday to check everything to such an extent that we do not lose unnecessary time in the event of an eventuality," the SPD politician told Bild am Sonntag in response to a question about the upcoming decision. "We are in very close dialogue with our international partners, first and foremost with the United States, on this issue."

Politicians from the Greens and FDP are pressing Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine. The chairwoman of the defense committee in the Bundestag, Strack-Zimmermann, had told Tagesschau24 on Saturday that she assumed the defense ministry knew how many operational Leopard 2 tanks Germany had. "So it's not just a question of which ones are operational, but which ones can be deployed immediately. It's also a question of logistics." Strack-Zimmermann said this should be discussed on Monday between Pistorius, the inspector general of the German Armed Forces and the industry, and then a decision should be made as soon as possible. The Defense Ministry would not comment on this when asked by Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

Pistorius had said on Friday on the sidelines of a Ukraine conference at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base that Germany was preparing for a possible delivery by now reviewing the availability and number of these tanks. A decision on delivery would be made "as soon as possible," he said.

Der Spiegel" reported with reference to an internal paper of the Defense Ministry that there was a detailed list from early summer last year of Leopard models available at the Bundeswehr that could be considered for delivery. According to information from "Der Spiegel," the troops consider 19 of these tanks to be available in case of doubt, because they would only be used in exercises.

Pistorius had taken office on Thursday after Christine Lambrecht resigned as head of department. Strack-Zimmermann said Lambrecht had apparently not wanted a current inventory to avoid the impression that if you count, you want to deliver. This had been reported from "Business Insider" with reference to several sources in the ministry. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defense explained in response to a dpa query that they do not comment on reporting as a matter of principle./hrz/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about RHEINMETALL AG
09:03aEscalation in coalition dispute over battle tanks for Ukraine
DP
08:51aEscalation in coalition dispute over battle tanks
DP
08:40aPistorius wants to prepare possible battle tank delivery
DP
08:38aGreen and FDP politicians urge Scholz to deliver battle tanks
DP
08:34aBritish Foreign Secretary Wants Leopard 2 Tanks for Ukraine
DP
01/20Dd : Rheinmetall AG: Dr.-Ing. Klaus Draeger, Acquisition, processed via joint custody acco..
EQ
01/20German government: Leopard delivery does not depend on U.S. Abrams
DP
01/20UBS downgrades Rheinmetall to 'Neutral' - Target 233 euros
DP
01/20RHEINMETALL AG : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/19Rheinmetall wins contract for regenerating Bundeswehr's modular medical equipment
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 450 M 6 989 M 6 989 M
Net income 2022 455 M 493 M 493 M
Net cash 2022 61,9 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 9 676 M 10 486 M 10 486 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 21 402
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 224,00 €
Average target price 242,45 €
Spread / Average Target 8,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG20.40%10 486
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-6.62%138 875
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-9.70%116 172
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.93%69 377
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.67%63 788
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.05%36 654