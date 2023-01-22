Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:44:15 2023-01-20 am EST
224.00 EUR   +0.36%
11:51aPoland wants to supply Ukraine with Leopard tanks - even without German yes
DP
09:03aEscalation in coalition dispute over battle tanks for Ukraine
DP
08:51aEscalation in coalition dispute over battle tanks
DP
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Poland wants to supply Ukraine with Leopard tanks - even without German yes

01/22/2023 | 11:51am EST
WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced that he will deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Germany's approval if necessary. He told the PAP news agency on Sunday, "We will not stand idly by while Ukraine is bled dry. Ukraine and Europe will win this war - with or without Germany." If there is no early agreement with Germany, Poland will form a "smaller coalition" with other countries, he said. Those countries would then start supplying some of their Leopard tanks to Ukraine without German consent.

On Twitter, Morawiecki also published a similar statement in English./ct/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 450 M 6 989 M 6 989 M
Net income 2022 455 M 493 M 493 M
Net cash 2022 61,9 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 9 676 M 10 486 M 10 486 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 21 402
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 224,00 €
Average target price 242,45 €
Spread / Average Target 8,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG20.40%10 486
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-6.62%138 875
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-9.70%116 172
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.93%69 377
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.67%63 788
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.05%36 654