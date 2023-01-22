Poland wants to supply Ukraine with Leopard tanks - even without German yes

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced that he will deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Germany's approval if necessary. He told the PAP news agency on Sunday, "We will not stand idly by while Ukraine is bled dry. Ukraine and Europe will win this war - with or without Germany." If there is no early agreement with Germany, Poland will form a "smaller coalition" with other countries, he said. Those countries would then start supplying some of their Leopard tanks to Ukraine without German consent.

On Twitter, Morawiecki also published a similar statement in English./ct/DP/jha