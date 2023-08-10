RHEINMETALL AG : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
Today at 04:04 am
Berenberg is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 300.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04:33:49 2023-08-10 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|260.20 EUR
|-2.47%
|-0.76%
|+40.02%
