Rheinmetall AG specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment, components and solutions for the military and civilian industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- vehicle systems (35.1%): multi-purpose wheeled and tracked vehicles (tactical military vehicles, support vehicles, logistics vehicles and special vehicles);
- sensors and actuators (20.5%): actuators, exhaust gas recirculation systems, throttle valves, exhaust gas dampers for electric motors, solenoid valves, pumps, etc. used in thermal and fluid management applications in the mobility and industrial sectors;
- weapon and ammunition systems (19.5%): automatic cannons for land, air and sea vehicles, smooth-bore weapons, artillery systems, smart projectiles, high-energy lasers, etc.;
- electronic solutions (13%): sensors and networking systems, cyberspace protection solutions, air defense systems, radar systems, technical documentation solutions, integrated electronic systems, drones and automated ground robots, training and simulation solutions;
- engine components and systems (11.6%);
- other (0.3%).
At the end of 2022, the Group had 132 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (29.5%), Europe (35.7%), Asia and Middle East (16.3%), Americas (9%) and other (9.5%).