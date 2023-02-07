ROUNDUP 5/Pistorius in Kiev: Ukraine to receive more than 100 Leopard 1 tanks

(new: Leopard 1 alliance, reaction Selenskyj on visit)

KIEV/BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine is to receive more than 100 battle tanks of the older Leopard 1A5 type from a group of several European countries. This was announced by new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) on Tuesday during his first visit to Kiev. At least three battalions of Ukrainians should be equipped with such tanks by the first or second quarter of 2024.

Pistorius' visit to Kiev was the first major foreign trip for the defense minister, who was sworn in just three weeks ago. For security reasons, the visit was initially kept secret. In addition to President Volodymyr Selenskyi, Pistorius also met Defense Minister Olexiy Resnikov. Russia's war of aggression against the neighboring country has now lasted almost a year.

Pistorius said the Leopard-1 delivery will be made in stages. He said 20 to 25 tanks should be delivered by the summer, and up to 80 by the end of the year, with the goal of reaching more than 100 during the first or second quarter of 2024. This would mean that at least three Ukrainian battalions could be equipped, including the material to be procured for spare parts and ammunition. In addition, he said, training has begun for 600 field weavers.

A joint statement with the defense ministries of the Netherlands and Denmark said the two countries are also participating in the Leopard 1 delivery. "Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands are providing refurbished Leopard 1A5s from industrial stocks," it said. The initiative is open to other countries, it said. Belgium has signaled initial interest in participating, it said.

German government approves export of up to 178 Leopard 1 tanks

Meanwhile, the German Economy Ministry approved the export of up to 178 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks to Ukraine. "How many Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks will actually be delivered to Ukraine depends on the required repair work," a joint statement from the economy and defense ministries said. Last week, the German government had already given its approval in principle to the export.

Rheinmetall plans to send up to 25 Leopard-1s to Ukraine in 2023

Düsseldorf-based defence contractor Rheinmetall announced plans to send the first 20 to 25 Leopard 1 main battle tanks to Ukraine this year. By the end of 2024, the remaining of the 88 examples Rheinmetall has at its disposal could then be delivered, CEO Armin Papperger said at a conference in Berlin. In addition to Rheinmetall, Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFG) also has weapon systems of this type.

The Leopard 1 is the first main battle tank built for the Bundeswehr after World War II. Between 1965 and the mid-1980s, 4700 units were produced. The Bundeswehr took its last Leopard 1 out of service 20 years ago.

After a long debate, the German government decided two weeks ago to provide Ukraine with more modern Leopard 2 main battle tanks as well as to allow allies to receive such deliveries of the German-developed weapon system. Marder infantry fighting vehicles and the Patriot air defense missile system are also to go to Ukraine. Training of Ukrainian soldiers in Germany is already underway.

Selenskyj thanks Germany for support

Selenskyj assessed the visit as "a signal of support for Ukraine." "Ukraine is very interested in support from one of the leaders of the European Union - Germany, especially at this difficult time for us," Selenskyj was further quoted as saying in a statement issued by his presidential office on Tuesday evening. "We are grateful for the recent decisions, for all decisions," he stressed. The message did not mention the tank delivery, which Pistorius announced only later.

Pistorius: respect for Ukrainians' will to defend themselves

In Kiev, Pistorius said that with the current commitment of several European countries to deliver the Leopard-1 tanks, he associated "the wish and the great hope that this contribution can also contribute to Ukraine's continued ability to defend itself and withstand attack." The will of the Ukrainian people to defend their homeland remains unbroken, he said. "For this I pay you my greatest admiration," the minister said during a joint appearance with his Ukrainian counterpart Resnikov.

There should be no doubt that Germany, as well as other partners in Europe and beyond, "will stand firmly by Ukraine's side in the future, and we will continue to support it with whatever is necessary," Pistorius said. According to him, Ukraine will also receive additional guided missiles by the end of the month, as well as five Gepard anti-aircraft tanks and another five Badger armored personnel carriers. Five Beaver bridge-laying tanks would be delivered in March.

Addressing Ukrainian demands for fighter aircraft of the Eurofighter or Tornado type, for example, Resnikov said there had been no talk of specific names or brands. Pistorius stressed that the first priority at the moment was to deliver and deploy the Leopard tanks and, above all, to ensure air defense capability in Ukraine.

Resnikov expressed his delight at the announced tank delivery. "There is no doubt - Germany stands by Ukraine," he wrote on Facebook. This is a significant contribution, he said. "The support is enormous, it can only get better."/bk/DP/he