 10:22:52 2023-11-10 am EST
275.60 EUR +1.32% +1.96% +48.19%
Latest news about Rheinmetall AG

RHEINMETALL : 9M 23: Rheinmetall could surpass its full year target Alphavalue
Kyiv hopes for conference next month on joint Ukraine-US arms production RE
RHEINMETALL AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Italian Defence Company Leonardo Eyes Entry into Germany's Leopard Tank Program MT
Industrials Down as Fed's Comments Offset Strong Earnings -- Industrials Roundup DJ
Rheinmetall shares down near record high DP
RHEINMETALL AG : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating ZD
Transcript : Rheinmetall AG, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023 CI
RHEINMETALL AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
RHEINMETALL AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating ZD
RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from Barclays ZD
UBS rates Rheinmetall 'Neutral' - Target 233 euros DP
RHEINMETALL AG : UBS sticks Neutral ZD
European Midday Briefing : Investors Eye Central Bank Speakers DJ
Rheinmetall shares flirt with record high after final figures DP
Rheinmetall AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets Rheinmetall CEO in Berlin DP
RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from Barclays ZD
Ukraine war orders starting to boost revenues for big US defense contractors RE
Global markets live: IBM, Unilever, Meta, IBM, Hasbro...
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 10/26/2023 - 3:15 p.m. DP
UBS leaves Rheinmetall at 'Neutral' - Target 233 euros DP
RHEINMETALL AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating ZD
RHEINMETALL AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating ZD
RHEINMETALL AG : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating ZD

Rheinmetall AG specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment, components and solutions for the military and civilian industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - vehicle systems (35.1%): multi-purpose wheeled and tracked vehicles (tactical military vehicles, support vehicles, logistics vehicles and special vehicles); - sensors and actuators (20.5%): actuators, exhaust gas recirculation systems, throttle valves, exhaust gas dampers for electric motors, solenoid valves, pumps, etc. used in thermal and fluid management applications in the mobility and industrial sectors; - weapon and ammunition systems (19.5%): automatic cannons for land, air and sea vehicles, smooth-bore weapons, artillery systems, smart projectiles, high-energy lasers, etc.; - electronic solutions (13%): sensors and networking systems, cyberspace protection solutions, air defense systems, radar systems, technical documentation solutions, integrated electronic systems, drones and automated ground robots, training and simulation solutions; - engine components and systems (11.6%); - other (0.3%). At the end of 2022, the Group had 132 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (29.5%), Europe (35.7%), Asia and Middle East (16.3%), Americas (9%) and other (9.5%).
Aerospace & Defense
2023-11-26 - Metzler Roundtable
Ratings for Rheinmetall AG

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
272.00EUR
Average target price
304.50EUR
Spread / Average Target
+11.95%
Sector Other Aerospace & Defense

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG Stock Rheinmetall AG
+48.29% 12 640 M $
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Stock Raytheon Technologies Corporation
-18.32% 118 B $
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION Stock Lockheed Martin Corporation
-8.86% 110 B $
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION Stock Northrop Grumman Corporation
-15.76% 69 529 M $
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION Stock General Dynamics Corporation
-2.68% 65 405 M $
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Stock BAE Systems plc
+28.80% 40 574 M $
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
-12.89% 34 261 M $
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC Stock Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
+148.39% 23 910 M $
HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LIMITED Stock Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
+62.68% 16 307 M $
AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. Stock Axon Enterprise, Inc.
+30.64% 16 163 M $
Other Aerospace & Defense
