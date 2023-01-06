EQS-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results

Rheinmetall AG: A record year for Rheinmetall AG: based on preliminary figures, double-digit percentage sales growth with significant increase in operating margin



06-Jan-2023

Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, in fiscal year 2022 Rheinmetall AG generated Groupwide sales of €6.4 billion. Measured against the previous year’s sales of €5.658 billion (adjusted for discontinued activities in accordance with IFRS 5) this represents an increase of around 13 percent. When exchange rate movements and M&A effects are factored in, sales grew by around 10 percent, which is less than the previously communicated figure of around 15 percent. This discrepancy is due for one to advance investments agreed with customers in the Group’s defence technology business, whose call-offs are postponed to 2023. In addition, the slower recovery in global automotive production contributed to weaker sales growth in the civil sector. For the operating result, Rheinmetall expects, in line with preliminary estimates, a record year for the company, with growth rates topping 20 percent. Rheinmetall therefore increases the previous operating margin guidance of >11 percent to at least 11.5 percent.

Rheinmetall will publish the final financial figures for 2022 and the outlook for fiscal 2023 on 16 March 2023.









