    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:24 2023-01-06 am EST
208.15 EUR   +2.99%
08:10aRheinmetall Ag : A record year for Rheinmetall AG: based on preliminary figures, double-digit percentage sales growth with significant increase in operating margin
EQ
06:11aGovernment spokesman: About 40 martens will be delivered in the first quarter
DP
03:28aSHARES FLASH: Rheinmetall rises - Marder and possible Dax inclusion
DP
Rheinmetall AG: A record year for Rheinmetall AG: based on preliminary figures, double-digit percentage sales growth with significant increase in operating margin

01/06/2023 | 08:10am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results
Rheinmetall AG: A record year for Rheinmetall AG: based on preliminary figures, double-digit percentage sales growth with significant increase in operating margin

06-Jan-2023 / 14:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, in fiscal year 2022 Rheinmetall AG generated Groupwide sales of €6.4 billion. Measured against the previous year’s sales of €5.658 billion (adjusted for discontinued activities in accordance with IFRS 5) this represents an increase of around 13 percent. When exchange rate movements and M&A effects are factored in, sales grew by around 10 percent, which is less than the previously communicated figure of around 15 percent. This discrepancy is due for one to advance investments agreed with customers in the Group’s defence technology business, whose call-offs are postponed to 2023. In addition, the slower recovery in global automotive production contributed to weaker sales growth in the civil sector. For the operating result, Rheinmetall expects, in line with preliminary estimates, a record year for the company, with growth rates topping 20 percent. Rheinmetall therefore increases the previous operating margin guidance of >11 percent to at least 11.5 percent.
Rheinmetall will publish the final financial figures for 2022 and the outlook for fiscal 2023 on 16 March 2023.




Contact:
Dr. Philipp von Brandenstein / Head of Corporate Communications: +49 (0) 211 473 4300, philipp.vonbrandenstein@rheinmetall.com

06-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 473-4300
Fax: +49 (0)211 473-4158
E-mail: dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com
ISIN: DE0007030009
WKN: 703000
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1529549

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1529549  06-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1529549&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
