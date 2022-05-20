Log in
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/20 09:32:24 am EDT
193.90 EUR   +2.46%
09:28aRHEINMETALL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:26aRHEINMETALL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:24aRHEINMETALL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Rheinmetall AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/20/2022 | 09:22am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.05.2022 / 15:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Mielke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction
Share allocation as part of remuneration under the 'Long Term-Incentive-program' for Senior employees

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
85.34 EUR 23981.66 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
85.3400 EUR 23981.6600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75269  20.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1358115&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
