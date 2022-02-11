Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rheinmetall AG: Record result for Rheinmetall, operating margin of 10.5% and cash flow well above target corridor

02/11/2022 | 06:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Rheinmetall AG: Record result for Rheinmetall, operating margin of 10.5% and cash flow well above target corridor

11-Feb-2022 / 12:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Record result for Rheinmetall, operating margin of 10.5% and cash flow well above target corridor

Based on preliminary figures, in fiscal 2021 Rheinmetall AG achieved an operating result of ?595 million, thus exceeding the previous year's figure by ?149 million or around 33% (in accordance with IFRS 5, based on the corresponding figure for the prior year, adjusted for discontinued activities: ?446 million). The full-year operating profit is therefore also higher than current capital market expectations, which - based on the latest consensus estimates of financial analysts, compiled by Vara-Research on 11.2.2022 - assume an operating profit of EUR 570 million.

Along with this record result, Rheinmetall achieved in fiscal year 2021 an anticipated groupwide operating margin of 10.5%, exceeding the most recently forecast margin of around 10%.This was due in particular to the good earnings performance in the fourth quarter of 2021, which closed with an operating margin of 16.4%, clearly exceeding the high prior-year figure of 13.7%. The capital market expected a margin of only 14.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021.The extra improvement in profitability is essentially due to strict cost management and a favorable product mix.

In addition, operating free cash flow in fiscal 2021 exceeded expectations and came in above the target corridor of 3% - 5% of sales.

Group sales in fiscal 2021 - based on preliminary figures - rose compared to the previous year by ?253 million to ?5.658 billion. Adjusted for discontinued activities in accordance with IFRS 5, the figure for the previous year came to ?5.405 billion. Sales grew by around 4.7%, slightly below Rheinmetall's published forecast for the whole year, which at the time envisaged an increase in revenue of around 6%. The slowdown in sales growth was due above all to the limited availability of raw materials and semiconductors, which resulted in reduced call-offs by important customers, coupled with postponements in the international project business in the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022.

Rheinmetall will publish the final financial figures and a full report on business development in 2021 as well as the outlook for fiscal 2022 on 17 March 2022.

 

11-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 473-4300
Fax: +49 (0)211 473-4158
E-mail: dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com
ISIN: DE0007030009
WKN: 703000
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1279676

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1279676  11-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279676&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about RHEINMETALL AG
06:32aRHEINMETALL AG : Record result for Rheinmetall, operating margin of 10.5% and cash flow we..
EQ
02/10RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
02/10HYDROGEN STRATEGY : Rheinmetall wins multimillion euro orders
PU
02/04RHEINMETALL : The Skyranger 30 HEL – Rheinmetall's hybrid solution for threat-commen..
PU
02/03RHEINMETALL AG : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
01/28RHEINMETALL : Maske 81mm – Rheinmetall unveils new version of its tried-and-tested, ..
PU
01/28RHEINMETALL AG : Morgan Stanley maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/27Rheinmetall CEO says 2021 has been 'record' year - WirtschaftsWoche
RE
01/24RHEINMETALL : American Rheinmetall Systems attains significant investment in technology to..
PU
01/24RHEINMETALL : wins the "2021 Technology Innovation Award" for its high-voltage pyrofuse
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 744 M 6 599 M 6 599 M
Net income 2021 297 M 341 M 341 M
Net cash 2021 114 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 4 148 M 4 765 M 4 765 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 19 998
Free-Float -
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 96,02 €
Average target price 115,91 €
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Helmut P. Merch Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG15.60%4 765
CUMMINS INC.2.33%31 792
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION1.86%3 602
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-1.27%3 435
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.6.88%3 273
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-20.01%2 859