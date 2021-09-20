Rheinmetall AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20.09.2021 / 11:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Armin Theodor Last name(s): Papperger 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Rheinmetall AG b) LEI 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0007030009 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 77.6138462 EUR 202805.08 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 77.6138 EUR 202805.0800 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-20; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

Language: English Company: Rheinmetall AG Rheinmetall Platz 1 40476 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.rheinmetall.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70228 20.09.2021

