Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/20 05:24:29 am
77.27 EUR   -0.96%
05:14aRheinmetall AG english
DJ
09/17RHEINMETALL : new strategic partner of the Bundeswehr for deployed operations support – new line of business launched
PU
09/14RHEINMETALL : and RBSL attend DSEI 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rheinmetall AG english

09/20/2021 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20.09.2021 / 11:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Armin Theodor 
 
 Last name(s): Papperger 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Rheinmetall AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0007030009 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)        Volume(s) 
 
 77.6138462 EUR  202805.08 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 77.6138 EUR   202805.0800 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-20; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Tradegate 
 
 MIC:           TGAT

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Rheinmetall AG 
              Rheinmetall Platz 1 
              40476 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.rheinmetall.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70228 20.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2021 05:13 ET (09:13 GMT)

All news about RHEINMETALL AG
05:14aRheinmetall AG english
DJ
09/17RHEINMETALL : new strategic partner of the Bundeswehr for deployed operations su..
PU
09/14RHEINMETALL : and RBSL attend DSEI 2021
PU
09/08Rheinmetall AG english
DJ
09/08RHEINMETALL : Innovative thermal management for electric and hybrid drives &ndas..
PU
08/31KECSKEMET INTERNATIONAL AIR SHOW : Rheinmetall showcases state-of-the-art system..
AQ
08/31RHEINMETALL : Success with the 6th generation of solenoid valves; Rheinmetall wi..
AQ
08/31SUCCESS WITH THE 6TH GENERATION OF S : Rheinmetall wins new order for turbo bypa..
PU
08/30DGAP-DD : Rheinmetall AG english
DJ
08/26RHEINMETALL : Securing Bundeswehr bases abroad; High-altitude 'eye in the sky' f..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RHEINMETALL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 925 M 6 941 M 6 941 M
Net income 2021 305 M 357 M 357 M
Net cash 2021 166 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 3 370 M 3 956 M 3 948 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 23 758
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 78,02 €
Average target price 116,23 €
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG-9.89%3 956
CUMMINS INC.0.26%32 698
MIANYANG FULIN PRECISION MACHINING CO., LTD.400.49%5 898
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED75.34%3 788
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION22.09%3 477
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.5.78%3 113