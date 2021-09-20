Rheinmetall AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20.09.2021 / 11:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title:
First name: Armin Theodor
Last name(s): Papperger
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Rheinmetall AG
b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
77.6138462 EUR 202805.08 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
77.6138 EUR 202805.0800 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-20; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com
70228 20.09.2021
