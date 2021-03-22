|
Rheinmetall AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.03.2021 / 16:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Florian
|Last name(s):
|Krause
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Peter Sebastian
|Last name(s):
|Krause
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007030009
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|83.70 EUR
|8370.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|83.70 EUR
|8370.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Tradegate
|MIC:
|XGRM
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rheinmetall AG
|
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|
|40476 Düsseldorf
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rheinmetall.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
6 334 M
7 550 M
7 550 M
|Net income 2021
|
346 M
413 M
413 M
|Net cash 2021
|
261 M
311 M
311 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|10,7x
|Yield 2021
|2,98%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 693 M
4 396 M
4 403 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,54x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,49x
|Nbr of Employees
|25 329
|Free-Float
|98,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Average target price
|
112,71 €
|Last Close Price
|
85,50 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
66,1%
|Spread / Average Target
|
31,8%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-12,3%