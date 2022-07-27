Rheinmetall : American Rheinmetall Vehicles opens new facility in Sterling Heights, MI and secures $1.5M grant to grow workforce

American Rheinmetall Vehicles (Sterling Heights, MI), a leading developer of tactical wheeled and tracked combat vehicles and systems, is proud to announce the opening of a new 46,669 sq. ft. facility in Sterling Heights, MI. The new location is a demonstration of the business' continued investment into the US, bringing new technologies and highly skilled jobs into the region in support of a number of the U.S. Army's modernization programs. The new facility includes an extensive, state-of-the art digital engineering, prototyping and system integration lab to enable deep customer engagement into every stage of vehicle development. Additionally it will bolster American Rheinmetall Vehicles ongoing design and development work including for its next-generation infantry fighting vehicle the Lynx OMFV, and other programs supporting the U.S. Army's highest vehicle modernization priorities.

American Rheinmetall Vehicles won support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) - a company with more than 100 economic development partners that assists businesses in their growth strategies and fosters the development of vibrant communities across the state - that will assist with standing up the new facility. American Rheinmetall Vehicles leveraged the Michigan Business Development Program (MBDP), an incentive program available from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) in cooperation with MEDC to assist in American Rheinmetall Vehicles' effort to grow its business and keep it local. The program is designed to provide grants, loans, and other economic assistance to businesses for highly competitive projects in Michigan that create jobs and/or provide investment that result in a net-positive return to Michigan. American Rheinmetall Vehicles was awarded a grant expected to total $1.5M in support of the creation of 125-150 quality jobs that the company plans to bring to the area in the next three years as it continues its commitment to providing next-generation solutions to the U.S. Army. These job opportunities include positions in Project Management, Engineering, Finance, Supply Chain, Quality, IT, Administration and Manufacturing. Apply today!

"We're very grateful for all that MEDC has done to support our effort to grow our business here in Michigan. This new facility allows us a growth path that positions us to increase critical capacity and competition in the combat vehicle defense industrial base in Michigan and the U.S. as a whole," stated Matt Warnick, Managing Director for American Rheinmetall Vehicles.

American Rheinmetall Vehicles is excited to grow in Michigan. The availability of engineering, program management, and professional talent, the proximity to the U.S. Army TACOM, and support from the MEDC made Michigan the ideal location for expansion.

"Congratulations to the team at American Rheinmetall Vehicles on your growth and success. We appreciate this continued vote of confidence in Michigan's talented workforce and advanced manufacturing expertise," said Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of MEDC and President and Chair of the MSF Board. "We are pleased to work with our local partners to bring these high-wage jobs to the area, and we look forward to working with American Rheinmetall Vehicles as it continues to grow in Michigan."

American Rhienmetall Vehicles delivers next-generation, advanced tactical wheeled vehicles and innovative tracked and wheeled combat vehicles in support of today's highest combat vehicle modernization priorities. The company offers forward thinking capabilities such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Automated Load Handling Systems (ALHS), and supporting open system architectures that enable rapid insertion of new technologies. Rheinmetall's collaborative global structure allows for the maturation and strengthening of the U.S. Industrial Base now and into the future.

American Rheinmetall Vehicles is part of the American Rheinmetall family of U.S. companies including American Rheinmetall Munitions in Stafford, VA, American Rheinmetall Systems in Biddeford, ME, and U.S. corporate parent American Rheinmetall Defense in Reston, VA.

www.rheinmetall.com/arv