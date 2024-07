FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German arms maker Rheinmetall expects its order backlog to grow to 60 billion to 70 billion euros ($65-$76 billion) by the end of the year, its Chief Executive Armin Papperger told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

Papperger, whom Russia tried to assassinate according to an earlier CNN report, also said the group's sales would grow by significantly more than 20% a year following 2024.

($1 = 0.9209 euros)

