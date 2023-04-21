Rheinmetall : Defence and Lockheed Martin will cooperate on Rocket Artillery System

Rheinmetall Defence and Lockheed Martin have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on tailored solutions that will provide Germany with a unique rocket artillery system that maximizes existing and combat proven components, produced in Germany.



"For us, the letter of intent signed today is an agreement of strategic significance. The combination of Lockheed Martin's proven capabilities and extensive know-how with Rheinmetall's experience in fabrication and production opens unique opportunities for both sides", declares Armin Papperger, chief executive of Rheinmetall AG. "For Germany and Rheinmetall, the agreement offers the chance to secure key technologies and a significant share in the value added chain for Germany."



Under this collaboration, the companies will explore potential joint opportunities in areas such as research and development, production and other activities.



"Lockheed Martin looks forward to collaborating and optimizing our combined resources to meet an immediate need for deterrence," said Lockheed Martin Vice President of Tactical Missiles, Paula Hartley. "This is another step in our partnership with Rheinmetall bringing 21st Century Security solutions to Germany."



