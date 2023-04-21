Advanced search
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
2023-04-21
270.80 EUR   +0.15%
03:10aRheinmetall : Defence and Lockheed Martin will cooperate on Rocket Artillery System
PU
01:10aRheinmetall, Lockheed Martin Join Forces to Develop German Rocket Artillery System
MT
04/20Lockheed and Rheinmetall to develop German version of HIMARS rocket launchers
RE
Rheinmetall : Defence and Lockheed Martin will cooperate on Rocket Artillery System

04/21/2023 | 03:10am EDT
Rheinmetall Defence and Lockheed Martin have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on tailored solutions that will provide Germany with a unique rocket artillery system that maximizes existing and combat proven components, produced in Germany.

"For us, the letter of intent signed today is an agreement of strategic significance. The combination of Lockheed Martin's proven capabilities and extensive know-how with Rheinmetall's experience in fabrication and production opens unique opportunities for both sides", declares Armin Papperger, chief executive of Rheinmetall AG. "For Germany and Rheinmetall, the agreement offers the chance to secure key technologies and a significant share in the value added chain for Germany."

Under this collaboration, the companies will explore potential joint opportunities in areas such as research and development, production and other activities.

"Lockheed Martin looks forward to collaborating and optimizing our combined resources to meet an immediate need for deterrence," said Lockheed Martin Vice President of Tactical Missiles, Paula Hartley. "This is another step in our partnership with Rheinmetall bringing 21st Century Security solutions to Germany."

About Rheinmetall

Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, publicly traded Rheinmetall AG is a integrated technology group. With some 28,000 employees at 132 locations worldwide, Rheinmetall is a leading international supplier of defence systems and a driver of forward-looking technological and industrial innovation in the civil sector. A strong commitment to sustainability is an integral component of Rheinmetall strategy. Please follow us on Twitter: @rheinmetallAG

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMEuropeNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
