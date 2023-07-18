By Mauro Orru



Germany ordered some 1.3 billion euros ($1.46 billion) worth of artillery ammunition from domestic arms maker Rheinmetall, underscoring the need among members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to replenish their inventories after diverting a significant part of their stockpile to Ukraine.

Rheinmetall said Tuesday that it had sealed a new framework contract running until 2029 to supply 155-millimeter artillery ammunition, including several hundred thousand shells, fuses and propelling charges. The company also expanded an existing agreement for DM121 high-explosive shells.

"The framework contracts will help to assure a secure supply of ammunition to the armed forces of Germany and other NATO nations, enabling better planning of production processes and optimum utilization of capacity," Rheinmetall said in a statement.

