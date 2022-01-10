Rheinmetall : Investor Presentation, January 2022
PASSION FOR TECHNOLOGY
Rheinmetall
Investor Presentation
Rheinmetall - Investor Presentation
Agenda
Rheinmetall at a glance
Market & Drivers
Five divisions under one roof
Financials
Outlook 2021
Responsibility @ Rheinmetall
Appendix
Rheinmetall - Investor Presentation
Rheinmetall at a glance
Selected key business highlights
Sales by division
In €m
10%
-6%
22%
Weapon and Ammunition
Electronic Solutions
22%
5,406
17%
Vehicle Systems
Sensors and Actuators
Materials and Trade
Consolidation
34%
Business Model
Defence system house with broad innovative product portfolio for land based operations
Leading global Tier 1 automotive supplier with high-tech products for all powertrains (ICE, EV, FC)
Components and subsystems for hydrogen technology in mobile and stationary applications
Result by division
In €m
7% -10%
8%
41%
Weapon and Ammunition
Electronic Solutions
452
Vehicle Systems
Sensors and Actuators
33%
Materials and Trade
20%
Consolidation
Market Driver
Increasing demand for security due to geostrategic power shifts and constantly changing conflict situations
Megatrend clean mobility supported by stricter regulation
Growing importance of hydrogen to achieve climate goals
Rheinmetall proforma 2020 financial data incl. IFRS 5 application
Rheinmetall - Investor Presentation
Rheinmetall at a glance
Historic financial development
Sales, operating result and operating margin
Operating FCF and operating FCF to Sales
In €m
Op. Margin
Sales
Op. Result
In €m / in %
oFCF
oFCF/Sales
6.148
6.255
5,0
5.896
5.875
4,7
5.602
3,7
2,9
Historic
5.183
8,0%
8,1%
2-4%
6,3%
6,8%
7,3%
314
491
505
0,6
276
OFCF
5,5%
287
353
400
426
161
217
TARGET
-0,6
29
-35
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Earnings and dividend per share
Net financial debt
In € / in %
Payout Ratio
underlying EPS
DPS
In €m
Net debt
30,9%
32,4%
30,9%
34,2%
Historic
28,4%
29,6%
Payout Ratio
30-35%
7,10
7,77
of EPS
230
5,88
4,69
5,24
3,88
19
2,10
2,40
2,00
4
1,10
1,45
1,70
-81
-30
-52
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
* All data are not adjusted for discontinued operations
Rheinmetall - Investor Presentation
Rheinmetall at a glance
Management sets clear strategic objectives
1 Reduce Automotive exposure
2 Minimum profitability level requirement
3 Continuous portfolio management
