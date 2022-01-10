Log in
Rheinmetall : Investor Presentation, January 2022

01/10/2022 | 12:08pm EST
PASSION FOR TECHNOLOGY

Rheinmetall

Investor Presentation

January 2022

Rheinmetall - Investor Presentation

Agenda

Rheinmetall at a glance

Market & Drivers

Five divisions under one roof

Financials

Outlook 2021

Responsibility @ Rheinmetall

Appendix

© Rheinmetall AG I January 2022

2

Rheinmetall - Investor Presentation

Rheinmetall at a glance

Selected key business highlights

Sales by division

In €m

10% -6%

22%

Weapon and Ammunition

Electronic Solutions

22%

5,406

17%

Vehicle Systems

Sensors and Actuators

Materials and Trade

Consolidation

34%

Business Model

  • Defence system house with broad innovative product portfolio for land based operations
  • Leading global Tier 1 automotive supplier with high-tech products for all powertrains (ICE, EV, FC)
  • Components and subsystems for hydrogen technology in mobile and stationary applications

Result by division

In €m

7% -10%

8%

41%

Weapon and Ammunition

Electronic Solutions

452

Vehicle Systems

Sensors and Actuators

33%

Materials and Trade

20%

Consolidation

Market Driver

  • Increasing demand for security due to geostrategic power shifts and constantly changing conflict situations
  • Megatrend clean mobility supported by stricter regulation
  • Growing importance of hydrogen to achieve climate goals

© Rheinmetall AG I January 2022

Rheinmetall proforma 2020 financial data incl. IFRS 5 application

3

Rheinmetall - Investor Presentation

Rheinmetall at a glance

Historic financial development

Sales, operating result and operating margin

Operating FCF and operating FCF to Sales

In €m

Op. Margin

Sales

Op. Result

In €m / in %

oFCF

oFCF/Sales

6.148

6.255

5,0

5.896

5.875

4,7

5.602

3,7

2,9

Historic

5.183

8,0%

8,1%

2-4%

6,3%

6,8%

7,3%

314

491

505

0,6

276

OFCF

5,5%287

353

400

426

161

217

TARGET

-0,6

29

-35

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Earnings and dividend per share

Net financial debt

In € / in %

Payout Ratio

underlying EPS

DPS

In €m

Net debt

30,9%

32,4%

30,9%

34,2%

Historic

28,4%

29,6%

Payout Ratio

30-35%

7,10

7,77

of EPS

230

5,88

4,69

5,24

3,88

19

2,10

2,40

2,00

4

1,10

1,45

1,70

-81

-30

-52

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

© Rheinmetall AG I January 2022

* All data are not adjusted for discontinued operations

4

Rheinmetall - Investor Presentation

Rheinmetall at a glance

Management sets clear strategic objectives

1 Reduce Automotive exposure

2 Minimum profitability level requirement

3 Continuous portfolio management

© Rheinmetall AG I January 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 17:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 749 M 6 506 M 6 506 M
Net income 2021 301 M 340 M 340 M
Net cash 2021 135 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 3 770 M 4 276 M 4 267 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 19 998
Free-Float -
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 87,28 €
Average target price 114,92 €
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Helmut P. Merch Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG5.08%4 276
CUMMINS INC.7.43%33 520
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION6.29%3 874
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED0.02%3 518
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-4.35%3 418
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.0.79%3 317