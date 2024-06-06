Berlin, June 6, 2024 - Lockheed Martin, the global aerospace and deterrence company, and Rheinmetall, a leading international systems provider for security technology, have signed a new collaboration memorandum of understanding (MoU) at ILA Berlin. The two companies aim to collaborate in areas including land, air and naval forces as well as in simulation and maintenance. Specifically, this includes rocket artillery systems, laser weapon systems, simulation and training for land vehicles and helicopters, short-range air defence (SHORAD) and other areas of cooperation.

Speaking at the signing event, Ray Piselli, vice president International at Lockheed Martin, said: "Today's MoU marks a further step in the development of Lockheed Martin's maturing relationship with Rheinmetall and will deliver business opportunities for both companies internationally. I'm excited by the opportunities ahead which will sustain German jobs, boost exports and enhance the country's technical skills base well into the future."

Dennis Goege, vice president for Central and Eastern Europe at Lockheed Martin, added: "This signing today builds on successful cooperation such as the German F-35 program or the GMARS rocket artillery system. It is a logical step for us to take our collaboration with Rheinmetall to a new strategic level which will strengthen our enduring relationship with German and European industries."

Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG: "We are pleased to take the next step in our proven cooperation with our US partner Lockheed Martin. Both companies have specific capabilities and technological expertise that complement each other perfectly. It is our declared goal to serve our customers from this ambitious partnership with cutting-edge technology that combines the best of both companies."

Lockheed Martin has been a partner to the German industry for over 50 years and continues to strengthen these partnerships by working with companies like Rheinmetall that possess highly advanced technical capabilities. As part of the international F-35 supply chain, Rheinmetall will soon start the production of up to 400 F-35 center fuselages. The Düsseldorf-based technology group is thus creating at least 400 direct jobs for highly qualified workers in Weeze (North Rhine-Westphalia).

In 2023, Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin teamed up to develop GMARS, a two-pod multiple rocket launcher system designed to meet the growing demand for long-range rocket artillery. If selected by the Bundeswehr, this system would bring significant workshare to the German industry.

Lockheed Martin will continue to explore additional industrial participation opportunities. These partnerships with German industry create jobs in manufacturing, sustainment, training, research, and development.

Rheinmetall is one of the world's leading manufacturers of ammunition, land systems and defence electronics. The construction of the F-35 centre fuselage factory in Weeze also marks the Group's entry into the ultra-modern military aerospace industry.

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready.

For additional information, visit the website: www.lockheedmartin.com

Please follow @LMEuropeNews on X for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

The Düsseldorf-based technology group Rheinmetall is a leading international systems supplier to the defence industry and at the same time a driver of forward-looking technological and industrial innovations in the civilian markets. In 2023, the company's more than 30,000 employees worldwide generated sales of around €7.2 billion.

Media Contact



Lockheed Martin

Julian Wörner

julian.worner@global.lmco.com

+49 (0) 160 93 585

Rheinmetall

Oliver Hoffmann

oliver.hoffmann@rheinmetall.com

+49 211 473-4748