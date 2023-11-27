Stock RHM RHEINMETALL AG
PDF Report : Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall AG

Equities

RHM

DE0007030009

Aerospace & Defense

Market Closed - Xetra
 11:35:09 2023-11-27 am EST
274.00 EUR -3.32% 274.95 +0.35%
07:12pm RHEINMETALL : NAV upgrade by 14.6% Alphavalue
06:28pm Delay in delivery of modernized Puma infantry fighting vehicles DP
Latest news about Rheinmetall AG

RHEINMETALL : NAV upgrade by 14.6% Alphavalue
Delay in delivery of modernized Puma infantry fighting vehicles DP
Lackluster German Exports Survey, China Industrial Profits Weigh on DAX Index MT
SHARES IN FOCUS 2: Budget debate weighs on Rheinmetall and Hensoldt DP
RHEINMETALL AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Debate over state budget weighs on Rheinmetall and Hensoldt DP
Barclays raises target for Rheinmetall to 381 euros - 'Overweight' DP
RHEINMETALL AG : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
RHEINMETALL AG : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank ZD
RHEINMETALL AG : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating ZD
RHEINMETALL AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
RHEINMETALL AG : UBS remains Neutral ZD
Swiss government approves tank export to Germany DP
JPMorgan raises target for Rheinmetall to 370 euros - 'Overweight' DP
RHEINMETALL AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating ZD
RHEINMETALL AG : UBS gives a Neutral rating ZD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 21.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
RHEINMETALL AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating ZD
Rheinmetall expects even more business thanks to armaments boom - share price record DP
Rheinmetall soars towards 300 euros - Armaments in demand DP
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Struggle as Fed Minutes Awaited DJ
European shares muted as investors await Fed minutes for policy outlook RE
Rheinmetall expects sales to almost double by 2026 thanks to defense projects DP
Rheinmetall outlook lifts shares to record high DP
Rheinmetall expects 13-14 billion euros in revenue in 2026 RE

Chart Rheinmetall AG

More charts

Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment, components and solutions for the military and civilian industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - vehicle systems (35.1%): multi-purpose wheeled and tracked vehicles (tactical military vehicles, support vehicles, logistics vehicles and special vehicles); - sensors and actuators (20.5%): actuators, exhaust gas recirculation systems, throttle valves, exhaust gas dampers for electric motors, solenoid valves, pumps, etc. used in thermal and fluid management applications in the mobility and industrial sectors; - weapon and ammunition systems (19.5%): automatic cannons for land, air and sea vehicles, smooth-bore weapons, artillery systems, smart projectiles, high-energy lasers, etc.; - electronic solutions (13%): sensors and networking systems, cyberspace protection solutions, air defense systems, radar systems, technical documentation solutions, integrated electronic systems, drones and automated ground robots, training and simulation solutions; - engine components and systems (11.6%); - other (0.3%). At the end of 2022, the Group had 132 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (29.5%), Europe (35.7%), Asia and Middle East (16.3%), Americas (9%) and other (9.5%).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2023-11-26 - Metzler Roundtable
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Rheinmetall AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
283.40EUR
Average target price
325.83EUR
Spread / Average Target
+14.97%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Aerospace & Defense

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG Stock Rheinmetall AG
+47.27% 13 445 M $
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Stock Raytheon Technologies Corporation
-21.37% 115 B $
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION Stock Lockheed Martin Corporation
-8.25% 112 B $
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION Stock Northrop Grumman Corporation
-14.50% 71 102 M $
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION Stock General Dynamics Corporation
-0.86% 67 511 M $
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Stock BAE Systems plc
+22.61% 40 794 M $
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
-9.96% 36 204 M $
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC Stock Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
+160.94% 25 412 M $
HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LIMITED Stock Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
+77.01% 17 974 M $
AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. Stock Axon Enterprise, Inc.
+38.08% 17 116 M $
Other Aerospace & Defense
