Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Rheinmetall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL AG

(RHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rheinmetall : Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle concept down-selected for U.S. Army's program

07/26/2021 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Team of industry-leading experts to digitally design advanced OMFV

The U.S. Army has awarded American Rheinmetall Vehicles - a Sterling Heights, MI, U.S. subsidiary of leading defense industry giant Rheinmetall - a developmental contract for the Phase 2 Digital Design of the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program. American Rheinmetall Vehicles will execute Phase 2 with its teammates, a group of unsurpassed defense industry companies, including Raytheon Technologies, L3Harris Technologies, Textron Systems and Allison Transmission.

The U.S. Army's OMFV program is a ground-modernization effort to replace nearly 3,800 Bradley Fighting Vehicles among the U.S. Army's Armored Brigade Combat Teams.

'This is a great win for American Rheinmetall Vehicles and Team Lynx as a whole,' said Matt Warnick, Managing Director of American Rheinmetall Vehicles. 'With this contract award, we take another important step forward in bringing the kind of next-generation technology solution, partnership and industrial capability the U.S. Army deserves and that Team Lynx is so well prepared to deliver for the OMFV program.'

Team Lynx will work with the U.S. Army on the digitally engineered design and development of the team's OMFV concept using Rheinmetall's proven Lynx KF41 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) as the point of departure for the design. The team's solution will provide the U.S. Army with a next-generation infantry fighting vehicle featuring a game-changing platform with a modular open systems architecture. This will enable rapid insertion of new capabilities as they become available, guaranteeing overmatch today and overmatch tomorrow.

Variants of American Rheinmetall Vehicle's Lynx KF41 IFV are advancing in multiple countries around the world. The Hungarian Army became the launch customer in 2020 with an order for 218 locally produced vehicles. In Australia, for the Land 400 Phase 3 program, Rheinmetall was down selected along with one other combat vehicle manufacturer for a risk reduction test phase that involves extensive vehicle testing comprised of field trials, survivability and mobility testing. The KF41 performed to a high standard.

The Digital Design Phase kicks off the OMFV program and continues through early 2023, laying the foundation for future development and production phases. Team Lynx is developing industrialization plans to fully deliver the OMFV as a Made in the USA, next-generation vehicle. The team will grow U.S. Defense manufacturing capacity and introduce advanced manufacturing capabilities. Competition for Phase 3 (Detailed Design) is anticipated to start in 2023, followed by Phase 4 (Prototype Build and Test), which results in government testing in early 2026.

'We are incredibly proud at American Rheinmetall of the commitment we are making to the US Army, to Soldiers and to advanced American technology, design and production,' said Stephen Hedger, CEO at American Rheinmetall Defense, the U.S. parent headquarters for Rheinmetall.

About Team Lynx

American Rheinmetall Vehicles

American Rheinmetall Vehicles - located in Sterling Heights, Michigan - in collaboration with its global affiliates provides the most relevant and recent combat vehicle design, development and fielding experience available. Rheinmetall's Lynx KF41 features modular open architectures, next-generation sights, airburst cannon capabilities, modern missiles, integrated active protection and growth capacity that make it the ideal point of departure vehicle for American Rheinmetall Vehicle's Lynx OMFV concept. www.rheinmetall-arv-us.com

American Rheinmetall Vehicles is part of the American Rheinmetall family of U.S. companies including American Rheinmetall Munitions in Stafford, VA, American Rheinmetall Systems in Biddeford, ME, and U.S. corporate parent American Rheinmetall Defense in Reston, VA.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies, one of the largest and most capable aerospace and defense companies in the world, brings expertise in digital design, modelling and simulation, and the integration of complex systems onto platforms. The company retains an extensive portfolio of command and control, sensors and effectors to increase concept capabilities and support design development. www.rtx.com

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris designs, builds and integrates mission systems for ground, maritime, air and space-based military platforms. They bring deep experience in building rugged platform electronics and integrating sensing and communication systems, along with extensive data protection and cybersecurity program experience and a significant investment in MOSA systems. www.l3harris.com

Textron Systems

Textron Systems is a world leader in unmanned air, surface and land products, services and support for aerospace and defense customers. Harnessing agility and a broad base of expertise, Textron Systems' innovative businesses design, manufacture, field and support comprehensive solutions that expand customer capabilities and deliver value. For more information, visit www.textronsystems.com

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission, the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions, brings expertise in combat vehicle transmissions. The provider of our next-generation transmission offers an established growth path to hybrid-drive capabilities. www.allisontransmission.com

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 14:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RHEINMETALL AG
10:18aRHEINMETALL : Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle concept down-selected for U.S. ..
PU
07/23DGAP-PVR : Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
DJ
07/21RHEINMETALL : to supply the Bundeswehr with laser light modules
PU
07/16RHEINMETALL : presents first full concept for the next generation of the Bundesw..
PU
07/15RHEINMETALL CANADA : Celebrating 35 Years of Canadian Innovation
PU
07/15RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from UBS
MD
07/14RHEINMETALL AG : Commerzbank gives a Buy rating
MD
07/13RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from Bank of America
MD
07/08RHEINMETALL : expects to win 22 million order for aluminium pistons for the Nor..
PU
07/06RHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 050 M 7 127 M 7 127 M
Net income 2021 347 M 409 M 409 M
Net cash 2021 261 M 308 M 308 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 3 470 M 4 082 M 4 088 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 23 592
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart RHEINMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 80,34 €
Average target price 115,14 €
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Salzmann Chief Compliance Officer
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RHEINMETALL AG-7.21%4 325
CUMMINS INC.4.55%35 213
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION34.33%3 878
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED49.30%3 208
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.20.85%3 193
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.0.20%3 050