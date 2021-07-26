Rheinmetall : Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle concept down-selected for U.S. Army's program

Team of industry-leading experts to digitally design advanced OMFV

The U.S. Army has awarded American Rheinmetall Vehicles - a Sterling Heights, MI, U.S. subsidiary of leading defense industry giant Rheinmetall - a developmental contract for the Phase 2 Digital Design of the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program. American Rheinmetall Vehicles will execute Phase 2 with its teammates, a group of unsurpassed defense industry companies, including Raytheon Technologies, L3Harris Technologies, Textron Systems and Allison Transmission.

The U.S. Army's OMFV program is a ground-modernization effort to replace nearly 3,800 Bradley Fighting Vehicles among the U.S. Army's Armored Brigade Combat Teams.

'This is a great win for American Rheinmetall Vehicles and Team Lynx as a whole,' said Matt Warnick, Managing Director of American Rheinmetall Vehicles. 'With this contract award, we take another important step forward in bringing the kind of next-generation technology solution, partnership and industrial capability the U.S. Army deserves and that Team Lynx is so well prepared to deliver for the OMFV program.'

Team Lynx will work with the U.S. Army on the digitally engineered design and development of the team's OMFV concept using Rheinmetall's proven Lynx KF41 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) as the point of departure for the design. The team's solution will provide the U.S. Army with a next-generation infantry fighting vehicle featuring a game-changing platform with a modular open systems architecture. This will enable rapid insertion of new capabilities as they become available, guaranteeing overmatch today and overmatch tomorrow.

Variants of American Rheinmetall Vehicle's Lynx KF41 IFV are advancing in multiple countries around the world. The Hungarian Army became the launch customer in 2020 with an order for 218 locally produced vehicles. In Australia, for the Land 400 Phase 3 program, Rheinmetall was down selected along with one other combat vehicle manufacturer for a risk reduction test phase that involves extensive vehicle testing comprised of field trials, survivability and mobility testing. The KF41 performed to a high standard.

The Digital Design Phase kicks off the OMFV program and continues through early 2023, laying the foundation for future development and production phases. Team Lynx is developing industrialization plans to fully deliver the OMFV as a Made in the USA, next-generation vehicle. The team will grow U.S. Defense manufacturing capacity and introduce advanced manufacturing capabilities. Competition for Phase 3 (Detailed Design) is anticipated to start in 2023, followed by Phase 4 (Prototype Build and Test), which results in government testing in early 2026.

'We are incredibly proud at American Rheinmetall of the commitment we are making to the US Army, to Soldiers and to advanced American technology, design and production,' said Stephen Hedger, CEO at American Rheinmetall Defense, the U.S. parent headquarters for Rheinmetall.

About Team Lynx

American Rheinmetall Vehicles

American Rheinmetall Vehicles - located in Sterling Heights, Michigan - in collaboration with its global affiliates provides the most relevant and recent combat vehicle design, development and fielding experience available. Rheinmetall's Lynx KF41 features modular open architectures, next-generation sights, airburst cannon capabilities, modern missiles, integrated active protection and growth capacity that make it the ideal point of departure vehicle for American Rheinmetall Vehicle's Lynx OMFV concept. www.rheinmetall-arv-us.com

American Rheinmetall Vehicles is part of the American Rheinmetall family of U.S. companies including American Rheinmetall Munitions in Stafford, VA, American Rheinmetall Systems in Biddeford, ME, and U.S. corporate parent American Rheinmetall Defense in Reston, VA.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies, one of the largest and most capable aerospace and defense companies in the world, brings expertise in digital design, modelling and simulation, and the integration of complex systems onto platforms. The company retains an extensive portfolio of command and control, sensors and effectors to increase concept capabilities and support design development. www.rtx.com

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris designs, builds and integrates mission systems for ground, maritime, air and space-based military platforms. They bring deep experience in building rugged platform electronics and integrating sensing and communication systems, along with extensive data protection and cybersecurity program experience and a significant investment in MOSA systems. www.l3harris.com

Textron Systems

Textron Systems is a world leader in unmanned air, surface and land products, services and support for aerospace and defense customers. Harnessing agility and a broad base of expertise, Textron Systems' innovative businesses design, manufacture, field and support comprehensive solutions that expand customer capabilities and deliver value. For more information, visit www.textronsystems.com

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission, the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions, brings expertise in combat vehicle transmissions. The provider of our next-generation transmission offers an established growth path to hybrid-drive capabilities. www.allisontransmission.com