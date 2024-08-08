Stock RHM RHEINMETALL AG
Rheinmetall AG

Equities

RHM

DE0007030009

Aerospace & Defense

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 03:53:30 2024-08-08 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
503.60 EUR +1.82% Intraday chart for Rheinmetall AG +1.51% +75.61%
09:32am RHEINMETALL : Rheinmetall sets a new record in the Q2-24 but maintains guidance Alphavalue
09:01am Rheinmetall Confirms Sales Surge But Sticks To Guidance -- Update DJ
Latest news about Rheinmetall AG

German orders drive strong rise in Rheinmetall backlog in H1 RE
Germany's DAX Joins European Retreat Amid US Labor Data Focus MT
Germany's Rheinmetall to Buy 51% Stake in South Africa's Resonant MT
Rheinmetall AG signed an agreement to acquire an unknown majority stake in Resonant Holdings Ltd. CI
Rheinmetall Bags EUR205 Million Ammunition Propellants Order from Spain MT
Higher margin target drives MTU towards record high DP
Leonardo presses on with double-digit growth in first half of year RE
Germany's Rheinmetall Launches Ammunition Factory in Hungary MT
RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from Metzler ZD
US Rate Cut Optimism Fuels German Stocks' Recovery MT
Rheinmetall in demand after order - Hensoldt volatile after figures DP
Rheinmetall Secures Order to Deliver Mortar Ammunition to Swiss Armed Forces MT
RHEINMETALL AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
RHEINMETALL AG : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral ZD
Netherlands, Denmark ready to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine RE
Frankfurt shares close: Economy and Deutsche Bank weigh on Dax DP
RHEINMETALL AG : Warburg Research sticks Neutral ZD
Boost for Rheinmetall - Confidence for the full year DP
Political storms won't curb military spending boom, defense firms say RE
RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
Rheinmetall gains after figures - 50-day line in view DP
Rheinmetall Bags Order for Ammunition Plant Construction in Ukraine MT
Rheinmetall Affirms FY24 Outlook MT

Rheinmetall AG specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment, components and solutions for the military and civilian industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - vehicle systems (35.1%): multi-purpose wheeled and tracked vehicles (tactical military vehicles, support vehicles, logistics vehicles and special vehicles); - sensors and actuators (20.5%): actuators, exhaust gas recirculation systems, throttle valves, exhaust gas dampers for electric motors, solenoid valves, pumps, etc. used in thermal and fluid management applications in the mobility and industrial sectors; - weapon and ammunition systems (19.5%): automatic cannons for land, air and sea vehicles, smooth-bore weapons, artillery systems, smart projectiles, high-energy lasers, etc.; - electronic solutions (13%): sensors and networking systems, cyberspace protection solutions, air defense systems, radar systems, technical documentation solutions, integrated electronic systems, drones and automated ground robots, training and simulation solutions; - engine components and systems (11.6%); - other (0.3%). At the end of 2022, the Group had 132 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (29.5%), Europe (35.7%), Asia and Middle East (16.3%), Americas (9%) and other (9.5%).
Employees
25,344
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-08-07 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX Europe 600 Index (EUR) , DAX
More about the company

Income Statement and Estimates

More financial data

Ratings

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
494.60EUR
Average target price
590.40EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19.37%
Consensus
Profit revisions
Estimate revisions

Quarterly earnings, Rate of surprise

