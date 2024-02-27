By Mauro Orru

Rheinmetall secured a contract valued at 595 million euros ($645.8 million) to supply the Skyranger 30 mobile air defence system to the German armed forces, the second order for the system in less than a month.

The German arms maker said Tuesday that the contract includes delivery of a prototype by the end of the year and another 18 series production vehicles, with an option for a further 30 systems. The Skyranger 30 systems will be armed with Stinger missiles.

Last week, Austria ordered 36 Skyranger 30 systems, while other countries have also expressed an interest in the system or are already in the process of procuring it.

