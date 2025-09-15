Rheinmetall announces an agreement with Lürssen to acquire Naval Vessels Lürssen (NVL), the military division of the Bremen shipyard, in a transaction whose financial terms are not specified.



NVL owns four shipyards in northern Germany, as well as international locations. It employs around 2,100 people worldwide and generated sales of around €1bn in FY 2024.



Formerly known as Lürssen Defense, NVL was separated from the yacht division in 2021 while remaining part of the Lürssen family group. It is considered a pioneer in the R&D of autonomous surface maritime systems.



With this important strategic acquisition, Rheinmetall is expanding its portfolio to shipbuilding and strengthening its position as a leading supplier of defense technologies in Germany and Europe, the German defense group says.



Rheinmetall and Lürssen intend to formally complete the transaction in the near future. Subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities, they plan to finalize it in early 2026.