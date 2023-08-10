BERLIN (Reuters) -Rheinmetall reported a rise in quarterly operating earnings and affirmed its full-year guidance on Thursday as it benefited from growing demand for weapons and ammunition amid the war in Ukraine.

CEO Armin Papperger said Rheinmetall had received the first major orders, signifying that governments have started to make good on their pledges to ramp up military procurement.

"We recently signed contracts with an order volume of over 7 billion euros in a single week - a new record for us," he noted.

The Duesseldorf-based firm posted operating earnings of 118 million euros ($130 million) in the second quarter through June, up from 114 million euros a year earlier and bang in line with analysts' average expectations.

Rheinmetall's consolidated sales grew by just over 6% to around 1.5 billion euros, a tad below expectations. Its order backlog jumped by 17% to around 30.1 billion euros.

Rheinmetall is one of the biggest producers of ammunition in the world. Artillery shells have been in particularly high demand since Kyiv is firing these rounds at a higher rate than western companies can make them.

It is also in the business of refurbishing tanks and other vehicles for use by Ukraine, and has been working to establish a new production line for 35mm rounds used by Kyiv's Gepard anti-aircraft guns, with the first rounds originally meant to be delivered in July.

"As promised, we will soon be delivering the urgently needed ammunition to Ukraine for the Gepard anti-aircraft tanks," Papperger said on Thursday without giving details.

While the company is capitalising on the military boom, with the defence business making up 70% of its revenue, its civilian business saw a slowdown in growth caused by "negative earnings contributions" from affiliated companies in Europe and China, it said.

The company noted that the result was also impacted by costs of about 10 million euros to restore operations resulting from a cyberattack on IT systems in the civil business in April 2023, and by higher raw material prices.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Sabine Siebold, Editing by Rachel More and Kim Coghill)